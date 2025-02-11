Legacy Of Kain: Soul Reaver 1&2 Are Getting PS5 Physical Copies

Sony added the remastered version of Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 to the PSN. The game was a hit upon its initial release in 1999 and has benefitted immensely from upscaled textures and refined details.

As shared by the folks over at Push Square. Both of the games, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered are going to be getting physical editions. Althought these variants (available on Amazon) will be limited to the PlayStation 5.

The physical version will be available from the 13th of June 2025. There are going to be multiple editions available. A standard and deluxe edition. The Standard edition includes the games. The deluxe edition will come with a steelbook case, an art book and a CD.

The standard edition will set you back $29.99 and the Deluxe edition is going to go for $49.99. The physical versions of Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1&2 are currently available for pre-order over on Amazon.

The remastered versions of the original game are 11.73GB for the PS4 and 7.87GB for the PS5. The estimated size of the original PlayStation 1 variants was 300MB-700MB. We covered the details of the remastered version here.

It’s worth mentioning that Limited Run games made a physical version of Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation 5. However, each of those variants is sold out. They’re not part of a limited run, so stock should return in due course. The same goes for Limited Run’s Collector’s Edition. Find out more on the Limited Run website .

PlayStation owners got the remastered version of the game and they also got trophies on PSN. If you’d like to find out more about the trophies that are available for Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2, click here.