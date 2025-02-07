Hogwarts Legacy Reportedly Getting New Content & A Sequel

Hogwarts Legacy was a massively popular game. The title returned to this magical world created by author JK Rowling. With Avalanche Software embarking on this exciting new title, there was quite a bit of concern about whether this game would succeed. After all, there was some controversy at the time surrounding the original author. But that didn’t seem to keep players from buying this game and enjoying the whimsical experience.

Since then, it’s been a waiting game to see when we will get a new installment. Before then, there was Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, a title that focused on the fantasy sports game from the franchise. That didn’t hit the sales expectations developers, or Warner Bros. Games had likely hoped for.

Not every Harry Potter-related game will work. Still, it looks like Avalanche Software is pressing onward with this IP. A new report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier covered a wide assortment of news based around Warner Bros. Gaming. The coverage includes some insight into what’s happening with Hogwarts Legacy.

It’s noted that after speaking with sources, Jason highlighted that Avalanche Software is working on new content for Hogwarts Legacy. We don’t know the scope of the new content coming to the game. For some fans, it might be hopeful that a new major expansion will help them log more than a few more hours into the game.

Beyond that, a sequel installment is reportedly being worked on, so we’re likely far from done with Hogwarts Legacy. Of course, some fans might already be experiencing some new content for the game. Recently, the developers released mod support for this title on PC. That opens up new items and quests for others to enjoy. However, that’s only for the PC platform, so console players are left out of luck.

As mentioned, this editorial report from Bloomberg covered a few notable aspects of Warner Bros. Games. From his report, we learned that Games Montreal is pitching a Game of Thrones title. Likewise, we’re finding out that the upcoming Wonder Woman game was recently rebooted.