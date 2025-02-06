Amazon Prime Gaming: Free February Titles Revealed

Amazon prime is a great subscription service that not only offers subscribers expedited shipping and streaming options but also makes it possible for users to enjoy a continually curated offering of free games. Here are the 20 games coming to Prime Gaming this February.

As shared by the folks over at Comicbook. Amazon has updated its list of Prime Gaming games coming to the service this February. Games are added on a weekly basis. Of course with the addition of new games sometimes older ones are removed. These expiration dates differ from game to game so its best not to wait.

There are a total of 20 Games coming to the service this month they are:

Games Available On Amazon Prime Now

Ak-xolotl: Together

Bioshock Infinite: Complete Edition

Sands of Aura

Surf World Series

The Talos Principle: Gold Edition

Still to come

13th of February Dark Sky Hardspace: Shipbreaker Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior Stunt Kite Party The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone



20th of February Colt Canyon El Hijo – A Wild West Tale Republic of Jungle Royal Romances: Cursed Hearts Collector’s Edition Wolfenstein: Youngblood



27th of February Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Directors Cut Night Reverie Redemption Reapers Sine Morea EX Yes, Your Grace



As stated above these games all have their own date by which they will be removed from the service so its best to keep an eye out if there is a particular title that’s caught your eye. In January Amazon Prime subscribers got some really great games, some of those are still available. To find out more click here.

For those of you who are not Amazon Prime subscribers, Xbox Game Pass has shared the games that will be available this February. Find out more here.

For those of you with a PlayStation Plus subscription the upcoming games for February have also been shared recently. Click here for more info.