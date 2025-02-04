PlayStation Plus Essential Games For February.

PlayStation has shared the new games that are coming to its PlayStation Plus Essential services this February. These three games are now available for download to PlayStation Plus subscribers regardless of tier.

As shared by the folks over at PlayStation Universe. The February games catalog for PlayStation Plus Subscribers is now available. PlayStation Plus subscribers get three games every month that they can download and keep for as long as they are members of the service. There are three tiers to the service and more games and perks become available the higher up you go.

The three games that are coming to the service this month are:

Payday 3

High on Life

Pac-Man World: Re-Pac

Some of these games might not have been everyone’s first pick, however, Pac-man World: Re-Pac is a fun take on a golden oldie and High on Life’s witty banter will induce a few chuckles. Payday 3 did receive mixed reviews at launch but has improved since then and will likely continue to improve as time goes by.

The above games are available for download now and will continue to be available until the 4th of March, 2025. As long as they are downloaded and added to your collection you will be able to play them at any time even after March 4th. Provided you are a member of PlayStation Plus.

If you would like to find out more about PlayStation Plus, its tiers and all the goodies that are available for those tiers click here. If you’d like to take a look at the games from last month, then click here.

Microsoft’s subscription service Xbox Game Pass also receives regular monthly updates. It just received a fairly sizeable update road map today. If you’d like to find out what games are in store for Xbox subscribers, click here.