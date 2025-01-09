The Sixteen Free Games Coming to Amazon Prime This Month

Amazon Prime Subscribers have a whole host of benefits that they can capitalise on. Expedited shipping, movie streaming, a free Twitch subscription a month and several free games instantly available for download. These games are released slowly throughout the course month. It looks like there are 16 games that will become available this month.

As shared by the folks over at EUROGAMER. 16 games are coming to Amazon Prime this January. 5 games are available now with more games to follow in the coming weeks. There are also games frequently being delisted so snag the ones you want while you can.

Games Available On Amazon Now

Eastern Exorcist

BioShock 2 Remastered

Spirit Mancer

SkyDrift Infinity

The Bridge

Still to come

16th of January Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader GRIP SteamWorldQuest: Hand Of Gilgamech

23rd of January Deus EX: Game of the Year Edition Start Stuff Spitlings To The Rescue! Zombie Army 4: Dead War

30th of January Blood West Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Super Meat Boy Forever



If that isn’t enough gaming goodness then check out the Amazon Prime gaming website here. There are a whole host of great games to download. These games are sometimes in the form of GOG codes or an Epic Games Store download link. So occasionally you may have to create and set up an additional account. That’s a small price to pay for a free game.

