If The Nintendo Switch Gets The All-Time Sales Record, Nintendo Won’t Care…?

In the world we live in right now, and we mean the whole world, not just the gaming space, there is an emphatic obsession with being No.1. If you’re a sports player, you want to be on the best team that wins the title every year. If you’re in the business world, you want to be the No.1 company in the sector that you’re in and make the best profits possible. If you’re a person who values intellect, you want to be smarter than everyone else around you. So you’d think the Nintendo Switch getting ever closer to the all-time hardware sales record would make The Big N happy, right? That is something they’re shooting for and hoping to get, right?

Well, no. Kit and Krysta, former Nintendo employees who have their own show that highlights their experiences and talk about the company’s future, posted an interesting thing about the company on their Twitter feed. In it, a former employee notes that while the Nintendo Switch could eventually get the No.1 hardware record, Nintendo wouldn’t care.

They state, based on their own time at the company, that Nintendo is more focused on short-term goals, as well as trying to accomplish certain tasks that are of more importance than an all-time sales record. You can hear the full statement below, and it makes it clear that if the Switch were to pull this off, the company wouldn’t “celebrate” and have a cake or do some big ceremony or give bonuses to workers. Instead, they’d just acknowledge it and move on to the next task.

Nintendo Switch is now within striking distance of the PlayStation 2 for the best-selling video game console of all time. It's a huge accomplishment – but does Nintendo even care about setting this record? pic.twitter.com/DlNOnuwboy — Kit & Krysta (@KitandKrysta) February 5, 2025

At first, this might sound a bit odd or even mean. Yet, it speaks to Nintendo’s culture as a whole and its respect for the immediate work that needs to be done while also not making a big deal about things that don’t affect them overall. Sure, the Switch getting the top spot from the PS2 would be a victory for the company. However, the Switch has already provided all sorts of victories that are much more tangible.

Thanks to the Switch, Nintendo bounced back from the gutters of the gaming space. It’s had a record number of hit software titles, proving that the company still knows how to make great games! Arguably, the most important feat is that the company has had record stock prices due to the Switch’s success AND the hype around the Switch 2!

So, yeah, while Nintendo might “like” getting the hardware record, it knows there are more important things to focus on.