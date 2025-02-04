The Nintendo Switch Will Be Supported While There’s A Demand

Nintendo released its latest financial data today. Shuntaro Furukawa Nintendo’s President also addressed the press speaking on some hot topics. One item that he addressed was how long the Nintendo Switch will be supported once the Nintendo Switch 2 is released.

As shared by the folks over at Video Games Chronicle. Nintendo addressed the expected support life cycle of the Nintendo Switch. Furukawa announced that Switch owners can expect support as long as there is demand for the console.

If you’re thinking this timeline seems somewhat vague, you’re right. The Nintendo Switch’s demand has been declining for a short while now. Just this previous year, sales declined 30%. Even though the console still enjoys very solid sales over the festive season those numbers will likely decline steadily after the release of the Nintendo Switch 2.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be backwards compatible which might help extend the lifespan. But, inevitably, new Switch titles are likely numbered. Unless 3rd party devs take a leaf from the Gameboy’s book and release versions of their games that run on both consoles with improved or updated features for the Switch 2. Similar to the various Gameboy carts that could be played both on the Gameboy Color and the original Gameboy. It’s likely that the Nintendo Switch’s demand will decrease at an accelerated rate once the Switch 2 is released. Not to mention when Nintendo stops selling the Switch.

It’s clear then that supporting a device while there is a demand for that device is a moving goal post that can be adjusted as and when the company sees fit. Without a firm commitment. Nintendo has killed off several services for old devices recently and will likely continue to do so in the future. So it would seem the Switch’s days are numbered. That number is subject to change based on sales figures but it is there.

Nintendo has sold 150 Million Switches so far. 4.82 million of which were sold over this past festive season. Find out more here.