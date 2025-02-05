Switch Now Has A Staggering 72 Nintendo 1st Party Games That Sold At Least A Million Copies

With Nintendo’s latest financial report, a staggering fact has come to light about their current console, the Switch.
As shared by pierre485_ on Twitter, Nintendo has 72 first party games published on the Switch that have sold a minimum of a million copies. You can get a close look at the data here, but we’ll just share the list below:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Pokémon Sword/Shield
- Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Super Mario Party
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl
- Pokémon Legends Arceus
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Splatoon 2
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Mario Party Superstars
- Splatoon 3
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Super Mario Party: Jamboree
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
- Mario Tennis Aces
- Kirby Star Allies
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- 1-2 Switch
- Pikmin 4
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
- Super Mario RPG
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
- Metroid Dread
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2
- ARMS
- Mario Strikers: Battle League
- Mario Golf: Super Rush
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe
- New Pokémon Snap
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
- Pokkén Tournament DX
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
- Big Brain Academy: Brain Vs. Brain
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Octopath Traveler
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD
- Miitopia
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Fire Emblem: Engage
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3
- Nintendo Labo 01: Variety Kit
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- WarioWare: Get It Together!
- Astral Chain
- Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Switch
- Bayonetta
- Bayonetta 2
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Game Builder Garage
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong
- Bayonetta 3
That’s a lot to take in, so you may want to read through this list a few times over. We’ll just point out some salient observations.
For one, while the games at the top of the pile are what you would expect, Nintendo has remarkably found success in making games in a variety of genres, gameplay styles, budgets, and audiences.
Games that hardcore fans love to evangelize online, like Metroid and Xenoblade Chronicles, sit on this list alongside some of the most disliked and mocked casual games, including 1-2 Switch.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons in particular, has emerged to become a major Nintendo franchise, over The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. It feels just like when Winnie The Pooh emerged to become the more popular Disney character over Mickie Mouse in the 2010s.
The Bayonetta games are in this list, even if games press would refer to them as second party games, because the industry did not invent or adopt the idea of a second party game. Nintendo published the three Bayonetta games for their platform, and so by industry standards, they are right to consider them first party titles.
On the side, while Octopath Traveler is now published by Square Enix, Nintendo can cite it as a million seller because it sold that much on their platform. And it can truly be said that Bayonetta wouldn’t be where it is today if PlatinumGames and Sega didn’t make a deal with Nintendo.
Lastly, fans should certainly reflect on how some of the games that made it to this list are games that became unpopular with them, and have been dismissed as unsuccessful. While it isn’t clear if Nintendo will ever bring back games like ARMS or Nintendo Labo, we have to respect that they have the kind of sales power that most other games and game companies envy.
While PlayStation 2 still remains on top as the best-selling video game console of all time, Sony can only tout 30 first party titles they published on the console that sold a million units and above. The Switch’s success in both software and hardware is generational in nature, and it’s truly a high standard Nintendo will struggle to match or exceed with the Switch 2.
But there’s a lot of people who think that Nintendo could pull it off, and willing to bet (the financial investment advice kind of bet) money on it.