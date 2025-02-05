Switch Now Has A Staggering 72 Nintendo 1st Party Games That Sold At Least A Million Copies

With Nintendo’s latest financial report, a staggering fact has come to light about their current console, the Switch.

As shared by pierre485_ on Twitter, Nintendo has 72 first party games published on the Switch that have sold a minimum of a million copies. You can get a close look at the data here, but we’ll just share the list below:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Super Mario Odyssey

Pokémon Sword/Shield

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Super Mario Party

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Nintendo Switch Sports

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Ring Fit Adventure

Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl

Pokémon Legends Arceus

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Splatoon 2

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Mario Party Superstars

Splatoon 3

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Super Mario Maker 2

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Super Mario Party: Jamboree

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Mario Tennis Aces

Kirby Star Allies

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

1-2 Switch

Pikmin 4

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Super Mario RPG

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Metroid Dread

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

ARMS

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Mario Golf: Super Rush

Pikmin 3 Deluxe

New Pokémon Snap

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Pokkén Tournament DX

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

Big Brain Academy: Brain Vs. Brain

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Octopath Traveler

Mario & Luigi: Brothership

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

Miitopia

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Fire Emblem: Engage

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3

Nintendo Labo 01: Variety Kit

Metroid Prime Remastered

WarioWare: Get It Together!

Astral Chain

Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Switch

Bayonetta

Bayonetta 2

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Game Builder Garage

Mario Vs. Donkey Kong

Bayonetta 3

That’s a lot to take in, so you may want to read through this list a few times over. We’ll just point out some salient observations.

For one, while the games at the top of the pile are what you would expect, Nintendo has remarkably found success in making games in a variety of genres, gameplay styles, budgets, and audiences.

Games that hardcore fans love to evangelize online, like Metroid and Xenoblade Chronicles, sit on this list alongside some of the most disliked and mocked casual games, including 1-2 Switch.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons in particular, has emerged to become a major Nintendo franchise, over The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. It feels just like when Winnie The Pooh emerged to become the more popular Disney character over Mickie Mouse in the 2010s.

The Bayonetta games are in this list, even if games press would refer to them as second party games, because the industry did not invent or adopt the idea of a second party game. Nintendo published the three Bayonetta games for their platform, and so by industry standards, they are right to consider them first party titles.

On the side, while Octopath Traveler is now published by Square Enix, Nintendo can cite it as a million seller because it sold that much on their platform. And it can truly be said that Bayonetta wouldn’t be where it is today if PlatinumGames and Sega didn’t make a deal with Nintendo.

Lastly, fans should certainly reflect on how some of the games that made it to this list are games that became unpopular with them, and have been dismissed as unsuccessful. While it isn’t clear if Nintendo will ever bring back games like ARMS or Nintendo Labo, we have to respect that they have the kind of sales power that most other games and game companies envy.

While PlayStation 2 still remains on top as the best-selling video game console of all time, Sony can only tout 30 first party titles they published on the console that sold a million units and above. The Switch’s success in both software and hardware is generational in nature, and it’s truly a high standard Nintendo will struggle to match or exceed with the Switch 2.

But there’s a lot of people who think that Nintendo could pull it off, and willing to bet (the financial investment advice kind of bet) money on it.