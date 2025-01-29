Nintendo Switch 2 Experience Tickets Are Being Sold On eBay

The hype for the Nintendo Switch 2 will continue to build over time, especially since we’re just over two months away from the Nintendo Direct that’ll reveal all the big games the system will have around its launch period. To help build up that hype further, The Big N has revealed a “hands-on experience” that will take place all over the world and allow gamers to try out the Switch 2 for themselves. Tickets for the event went online a while back, and last week, those “lucky enough” to get them were alerted via email. Sadly, many more were told that they “weren’t able to get them,” and thus, they’re desperate to get in that experience.

Naturally, where there are those who are desperate to get something, others will take advantage of the situation. As noted by VGC, eBay is actually selling tickets to certain events featuring the Switch 2. The cost of these can go from a couple hundred British pounds to over $1000! The good news is that eBay has caught on to what is going on and is starting to shut down some of these auctions for tickets. However, some of them are still up.

It’s important to note that, technically, these are scams. Nintendo itself stated that if you were to get one of these tickets for the experience, it would be non-transferable. Thus, you could pay for the ticket, get it, and then be denied entry to the experience because you weren’t the one who won the ticket originally.

There is an active waitlist for those who want to try and get in via secondary entry, but that’s not a guarantee either, for obvious reasons. In truth, if you didn’t get a ticket for the Switch 2 experience, you should simply just wait for the console to come out later this year.

To that end, the Nintendo Switch 2 is still the buzz of the gaming industry, and many are attempting to predict when it will arrive and what games will be there in its launch period. The prevailing theory, based on the dates of the experience tour, is that the system will drop in early June, which is when the tour stops.

As for the games, while one racing title is seemingly confirmed, the only other games we for sure know about come from third-party creators. In fact, the Switch 2 could have a slew of big 3rd party ports and possible exclusives when it arrives.

So, we’ll have plenty to “experience” when it does launch.