A Third-Party Gift Card Is Teasing Nintendo Switch 2 Games That Haven’t Been Confirmed Yet

It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost a week since the Nintendo Switch 2 launched. The hype for the new system was already reaching a fever pitch before the confirmation reveal, and the numerous leaks about the console weren’t helping matters. In fact, many feel that Nintendo did that reveal just so they could have the “last word” before going silent again until the April 2nd Direct that’ll unveil the games the system will have. Naturally, many predict that there will be more reports and leaks about the system, and now, we have a new one from an unexpected source: Newegg.

For those who aren’t familiar with that site, they are a third-party brand of great renown that is known for all sorts of accessories that help gamers in various ways. That doesn’t even cover how they help people make the best PCs possible for their budget or how they offer gift cards to various brands. One of those brands…includes Nintendo. As eagle-eyed gamers noticed on their website, a $50 Nintendo eShop gift card has the following tagline about the games coming out this year:

“2025 Games: Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, New 3D Mario, New Mario Kart, A Legend of Zelda Remake/Remaster, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, Pokemon Legends: Z-A.”

Obviously, we know that some of these gamers are coming out, including the three in this list that were confirmed for the OG Nintendo Switch already and the one that was confirmed for the Switch 2 via its reveal trailer.

However, for the “3D Mario” game, and the “remaster/remake” from The Legend of Zelda, those haven’t been confirmed for either platform, which makes the listing even more interesting.

To be fair, this isn’t a “confirmation statement,” yet, as many noted, Newegg is a reputable company, and they clearly got permission to sell these gift cards. Thus, it would be in “bad taste” to just throw some titles off the cuff to get people to buy it.

To that end, we know another 3D game with Mario is coming, because his sole new entry from the Switch era wasn’t just incredible, it was a “Game of the Year” contender! Many feel that The Big N didn’t rush out another along that line so that it could match the quality that the 2017 game had.

As for Link’s adventures, pretty much every console Nintendo’s had recently has featured a remake/remaster of some kind, including multiple ones on the Switch. Yet, we don’t know which ones Newegg is referring to here. It could be something, or it could be nothing. Take this with a grain of salt until true confirmation arrives.