Industry Analyst Suggests Unique Pre-Order Method For Nintendo Switch 2 Launch

For the moment, the intense fervor around the Nintendo Switch 2 has died down. Part of that is because Nintendo has officially revealed the system, and we know that April 2nd is when we’ll hear more about the system. Thus, many people are now in “anticipation mode” and wondering what The Big N will provide fans at that time. However, others are looking at the “bigger picture” by asking certain questions about the upcoming console’s release. Obviously, there are things to consider, like the release date and the price. However, one industry analyst is looking at things from an entirely different perspective.

We’re specifically talking about Paul Gale, who weighed in on several places, including Twitter via another insider’s post, and discussed how it would be an interesting tactic for Nintendo to start pre-orders for the Switch 2 not through traditional stores or websites, as everyone has done in the past, but instead, do it through the Nintendo Switch Online service.

The pre-orders would start there so that true Switch gamers can simply go onto their accounts and order the next system. Then, after a certain period, it would go live for other platforms.

Thank you, Stealth, and yeah…it would be great!



– First pre-orders given to members that have had NSO subscriptions for at least three months (call it a 24 hour window).

– Second batch of pre-orders given to all NSO members (let’s say, a 6 day time frame).

– On day 8, open… — Paul Gale (@PaulGaleNetwork) January 26, 2025

Now, before anyone points out the “odd” way of doing such a thing, it should be noted that Paul Gale correctly pointed out something about this process. Specifically, Nintendo recently did such a thing with the Nintendo Alarmo. You know, the alarm clock that plays Nintendo music? That device was only made available on Switch Online, and it’s apparently done so well that the alarm clock had its store release delayed.

Plus, because of how the Nintendo accounts work, many people have either their credit cards or PayPal accounts attached or can easily access them via a few prompts to order things like games. So, if Nintendo wanted to go this route for its next console, the foundation is already there.

In truth, this method makes sense for the Nintendo Switch 2 because most people predict there will be shortages at launch due to the high demand that many are already showing for it. Just as important, we’ve seen a lot of scalping across numerous gaming titles, consoles, and properties lately, and Nintendo has never been a fan of that. This could help limit the initial scalping numbers and ensure that GAMERS are getting the system and, thus, spending more money on the console versus just selling it to make more money for themselves.