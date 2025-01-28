Marvel Rivals Player Reaches Celestial Ranking While Only Dealing 22 Damage

When it comes to games like Marvel Rivals, there are several ways to “enjoy it.” You can simply pick your favorite Marvel Comics character and then become the best possible with them. You can also find out which of the ever-growing roster of characters fits your style and become the best with them or with multiple characters, should you desire. You can focus on playing with your friends to form the ultimate squad or simply play as many rounds as you want with random people so you can simply enjoy the game. Then, there are those who want to push the limits of what is “meant to happen” in the game.

Take the person calling themselves “No Damage Rocket” on social media. This person had a goal: to use the character of Rocket Raccoon and NOT use him in any offensive capacity. As in not damaging ANYONE with any of the character’s weapons. Why do that? Because they wanted to do a “No Damage Run” to get to the rank of Celestial. The good news for them is that they were able to ascend to Celestial. However, as they noted on Twitter, it came at the cost of doing damage JUST before making it to that rank.

How much damage? 22 points of it.

They even dropped a video revealing that they had done so while accidentally attacking one of the ankhs that Moon Knight uses in the game. To make matters even more hilarious, the player has actually asked the developer, NetEase, to erase the damage from his record because it was an “accident” that he did that damage at all.

We highly doubt that his request will be granted, but it’s a testament to how dedicated the player is to the bit. Undoubtedly, now that he’s officially “failed” in his quest, others might go and attempt to do it before him with a different character.

Obviously, this wasn’t really the intent of Marvel Rivals when it was developed. Can you imagine doing that kind of run with offensive-minded characters like Wolverine, Hulk, Venom, Psylocke, etc? You’re supposed to do damage to other players, yet this one was able to climb the ranks while not doing that at all until the very end.

One can only wonder what other “unique feats” players are going for and what ones might come to mind as new characters are added in over time. The possibilities, as it were, are endless.