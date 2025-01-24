Marvel Rivals Devs Might Be Adding Fake Heroes In Game Files To Fool Data Miners

There is no shortage of leaks and rumors that surface online for the video game industry. Some of these leaks come out thanks to data miners who look through the game code. By looking at these various files, we can sometimes get a heads-up on what’s coming into the game via an update. However, some data miners are not sure if Marvel Rivals developers are putting fake heroes into their codes to fool leakers.

Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re finding out about this new head-scratcher. Developers might be adding some heroes to their game files that they don’t intend to drop into the game. It’s reported that data miners are uncertain if all the heroes that are coming out online through these game files are actually fake plants by the studio. If that’s the case, then there’s no certainty about what heroes are coming into the game next.

Of course, as Insider Gaming pointed out, even if some of these heroes are fake, the legitimate ones will still be in the files. So, it would be a matter of having a heads-up of what could be coming. This might have some fans a little more cautious about whether or not to put much weight on the leaked heroes surfacing online for the game.

At any rate, it’s an interesting and unusual method developers use to fool leakers potentially. Meanwhile, heroes are not the only rumors flooding the web about Marvel Rivals. Just the other day, we reported on another rumor that suggested NetEase is preparing to bring Marvel Rivals to the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

That rumor might not be too farfetched as we’ve seen plenty of other third-party developers reportedly bringing games to the console. Unfortunately, we are still awaiting confirmation on what games could be coming to the platform. After all, we only just received the official announcement about the console this past week. A proper Nintendo Direct presentation is said to be coming in April. This Nintendo Direct might highlight some games coming to the platform along with third-party support, like a Marvel Rivals port.