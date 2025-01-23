Rumor: NetEase Is Preparing To Bring Marvel Rivals To Switch 2

We have a great new rumor about Marvel Rivals that we’re sure a lot of fans were hoping to hear.

According to eXtas1s, NetEase has started making plans to bring Marvel Rivals to the Switch 2. He says that he does not expect the game to be arriving as a launch title for the platform, but he believes that NetEase is definitely full steam ahead on this next release.

And it really only makes sense that NetEase would want Marvel Rivals on the Switch 2. Other big live service and multiplayer titles, such as Fortnite, Overwatch 2, Apex Legends, and Warframe, have seen huge success on the original Switch. They have proven that third parties do have a way to find success on Nintendo’s platforms, alongside their powerful first party offerings.

In April of last year, NetEase did make it clear that there are no plans to bring Marvel Rivals to the original Switch, and for that matter, to iOS and Android. That does seem to indicate that the company has set a bar for performance for the title, and they don’t intend to budge on it even if it could have made the game’s reach even bigger.

As the de facto big Marvel video game for the foreseeable future, Marvel Games do have an incentive to see Marvel Rivals come to as many platforms as possible. Thankfully, Marvel Rivals would increase the potential appeal of the Switch 2, and the Switch 2 offers the tantalizing prospect of drawing in Nintendo fans to their game as well.

This lines up with rumors from earlier of this week that every game company is considering even their most ambitious AAAs to port to the Switch 2. In fact, eXtas1s himself claimed that Microsoft was making plans to be the biggest third-party publisher on the platform, claiming that they were even bringing along Xbox legacy franchise Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

It all really highlights how it isn’t just Nintendo who has high hopes and expectations for their next platform. Thanks to their partnership with Nvidia, and possibly a little magic from the possible genuine end of Moore’s Law, the Switch 2 could bridge the gap just enough for eight generation and ninth generation console games to both make their way to the platform, and bringing Nintendo back to parity with the rest of the video game industry. But we’ll just have to see how that all plays out.