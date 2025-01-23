Assassin’s Creed Shadows Story Trailer Is Finally Here

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is nearing its release date. We don’t have too long of a wait ahead of us. While we were initially supposed to get this game next month, it has been delayed to March 20. However, Ubisoft dropped a brand-new trailer to help keep fans excited for this next chapter. This time, we’re getting a story trailer to help set up a little more about the characters we’ll be interacting with.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows takes players to Japan. More specifically, we’re stepping into 16th-century Japan at the end of the Sengoku period. As always, we’re watching a story unfold with the Assassin Brotherhood battling the Templar Order. But with this game, we will focus on two protagonists.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, we know we’re getting two characters: a shinobi and a samurai. Both will control differently and offer some unique attributes to the game. However, the storylines will intertwine, as we can see a small bit from the trailer dropped today.

Ubisoft has slowly been dropping more details about its upcoming installment to the beloved Assassin’s Creed franchise. For instance, they had previously highlighted some of the parkour abilities and combat from this upcoming game. Meanwhile, leaks previously surfaced online showing that the first DLC drop in this next chapter will add about ten more hours of content.

This wasn’t the only leak to surface, either. Earlier today, a leaked video showcased some of the Animus Hub for the Assassin’s Creed franchise. You can read more about that hub leak right here.

As for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, players can expect the game to drop on March 20, 2025. You can pick up a copy on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms when the game is released. In the meantime, you can view the story trailer for the game in the video embedded below.