Assassin’s Creed Animus Hub Footage Leaks Online

The folks at Ubisoft have slowly been working out all the bugs for the upcoming release, Assassin’s Creed Shadows. This game was supposed to be released last year but was eventually delayed into 2025. Now, as the game is approaching its upcoming release date, we’re getting an early look at the hub it will be attached to, known as the Animus Hub.

For those of you who need a refresher, Ubisoft first unveiled Assassin’s Creed: Infinity as a means to act as a hub for the various Assassin’s Creed games. However, it’s since been renamed to the Animus Hub. It will allow players to look at the various Assassin’s Creed games, characters, DLC, artifacts, and more. So, if you’re a franchise fan or a newcomer who would like to look through the various content, this hub should help.

The surfaced footage was shared on Reddit and came from the YouTube channel AsasinK. So far, fans are a bit mixed about the idea. Some find that this hub setup is better than they had initially expected. Others call it just another launcher obstacle for the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

We’re waiting for more official details or a trailer to highlight the launcher. At any rate, we shouldn’t have too long of a wait, as it’s expected to come with the release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. With that game coming in March, we might be getting some official marketing materials for the Animus Hub from the folks at Ubisoft.

As for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, that game will take players to the 16th century, where you’ll follow two protagonists. We know players will get to step into the role of a shinobi and a samurai. The game is set to drop on March 20, 2025, for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. You can find a trailer for the upcoming game embedded below, while the leaked Animus Hub can be found linked to the YouTube channel above.