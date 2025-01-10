Assassin’s Creed Shadows First DLC Will Reportedly Offer 10 Hours Of Content

Assassin’s Creed Shadows had some disappointing news the other day. If you haven’t heard, Ubisoft has revealed that they require a little more time to finish this game. As a result, it’s been pushed back to March. However, while that news wasn’t as pleasing for fans to hear about, a new report might help ease some of the disappointment. New details might have surfaced online for Ubisoft’s first DLC release they have planned for the game.

Thanks to a report from Insider Gaming, it seems that an early update surfaced on Steam that gave some details about the first DLC coming to Assassin’s Creed Shadows. We’re still waiting for more official news to come, but at the very least, it looks like an additional ten hours of content will come our way. This DLC is said to be titled Claws of Awaji, and it will add some additional hours to your game and unlock new skills, weapon types, gear, and abilities.

Those are some notable additions to the game, but we’re left waiting for more official information about this DLC. That said, it might be a bit longer before some of those finer details make their way to the public. As a result, we can speculate a little about where this DLC might take us. IGN recently suggested that this area for Claws of Awaji will fill up a landmass left barren from the map fans can view through the game’s Collector’s Edition.

Again, we’ll have to wait a little bit before Ubisoft is ready to share details fully. However, if you haven’t marked down the new release date yet, you can expect Assassin’s Creed Shadows to drop on March 20, 2025. The extra month Ubisoft developers have with the game will help ensure they have enough time to polish the upcoming installment before fans can get their hands on it.