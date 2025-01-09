Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gets Delayed To March 2025

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is the next major installment in Ubisoft’s long-running and beloved franchise. We’ve waited a good while for this one to release. While it was initially set to come out last year, Ubisoft revealed back in September that more time was required to ensure the game was ready for players to enjoy. As it nears its release date in 2025, Ubisoft is once again alerting fans that they are pushing the release date back a few more weeks.

We were supposed to receive this game next month, but it won’t happen. The developers require more time to fully prepare for its launch, making the game a launch title set for the end of March. More specifically, the developers are aiming to launch the game on March 20, 2025. That’s, of course, if there are no additional delay announcements between now and then.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows now releases March 20, 2025. pic.twitter.com/wTPzY0oiHy — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) January 9, 2025

Taking to their official Assassin’s Creed X account, the developers have expressed their heartfelt thanks for keeping tabs on this game. Likewise, they have continued to share more about the title with weekly updates on their official blog. If you don’t recall, we recently learned a little more about the parkour system for the upcoming installment.

They will continue to work on the game and ensure it is fully ready and delivers a high-quality, immersive experience for players. For those unaware, this new installment will take players to 16th-century Japan, where they will be split between two characters, a shinobi, and a Yasuke, as they fight against the Templar Order.

When Assassin’s Creed Shadows launches on March 20, 2025, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can view a trailer for the upcoming game in the video we have embedded below.