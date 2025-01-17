Star Wars RTS Game From Respawn Entertainment Might Appear This April

We’re fresh into the new year, and as studios got back to work after the holiday season, it’s now showtime for a lot of these companies. We just saw that Nintendo dropped their first-look trailer for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. Microsoft has its own Xbox Developer Direct showcase coming out next week. Now, the floodgates are opening up for other potential showcases or reveals. One of which is a rumor about when we can expect the Star Wars RTS game from Respawn Entertainment to be shown off.

This comes from the folks at Insider Gaming, who source another industry insider, bogorad222 from X. It’s noted that bogorad222 provided enough information to Insider Gaming that they feel the evidence was credible enough to share. According to the reports, the upcoming Star Wars RTS game is set to be showcased during the Star Wars Celebration in Japan. Those dates would start from April 18, 2025, and continue until April 20, 2025.

I got some details (regarding the upcoming Respawn Star Wars RTS game )

There will be a public announcement and trailer released during Star Wars Celebration in Japan (April 18-20)

Aimed Platforms are Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and Epic Store. The true lineup is TBD

🤫 — Timur222 (@bogorad222) January 17, 2025

That’s at least something to keep an eye out for. At the moment there is no official word that this will happen, but at least we have a potential heads-up from this insider. If you don’t recall, this upcoming Star Wars RTS game is coming from a joint venture between Respawn Entertainment and Bit Reactor.

Again, thanks to the fine folks over at Insider Gaming, we know that Respawn Entertainment is producing the game while Bit Reactor will head the development. If you need a quick refresher, Respawn Entertainment is known for delivering Titanfall and the Apex Legends IP. Meanwhile, they have previously dabbled with the Star Wars franchise as they had also delivered Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, into the marketplace. Then you have Bit Reactor, which features developers who have worked on titles like XCOM, Civilization, and Gears of War.

So, it will be interesting to learn more about this upcoming title and where it will take place within the Star Wars mythos. For now, we’ll have to wait for April to roll around and see if the game appears.