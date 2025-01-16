PlayStation State of Play Happening This February Says Industry Insider

Today marked the first official appearance of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console. It’s a system we have been waiting on for a long time now, and while we’re just starting to chip away at what we can learn from the only console trailer, one industry insider is preparing us for Sony’s next showcase. If you are more interested in learning more about when Sony is stepping into the limelight for a new PlayStation State of Play presentation, prepare for a reveal sometime next month.

An industry insider named Nate The Hate has a solid track record. This industry insider boldly claimed that Nintendo would be unveiling their Nintendo Switch 2 console today. That received some flack from the community, as yesterday went by with no presentation announcement date. Normally, when Nintendo is doing a Nintendo Direct or any notable presentation, we’re given at least a day’s notice through their social media platforms.

How's February sound? — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) January 16, 2025

Instead, Nintendo opted to surprise drop the trailer overviewing the Nintendo Switch 2. However, one Nate The Hate on X follower asked if he knew anything about when Sony would hold a PlayStation State of Play event. According to the industry insider, they expect something to come out within February. Unfortunately, unlike the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, there wasn’t a specific date attached to this PlayStation State of Play event.

So, for now, we’ll have to wait and see if any new details emerge from credible industry insiders like Nate The Hate when Sony is preparing their next showcase event. Of course, Sony has not announced its next event yet. Likewise, it’ll be interesting to see what games are featured first and if we’ll get any new details on the surprise reveal of Naughty Dog’s next title release, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. But again, we’re waiting on Sony to first announce their first official showcase event for this year.