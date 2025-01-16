Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

PlayStation State of Play Happening This February Says Industry Insider

by

An industry insider reveals when Sony is kicking off their first showcase event.

Today marked the first official appearance of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console. It’s a system we have been waiting on for a long time now, and while we’re just starting to chip away at what we can learn from the only console trailer, one industry insider is preparing us for Sony’s next showcase. If you are more interested in learning more about when Sony is stepping into the limelight for a new PlayStation State of Play presentation, prepare for a reveal sometime next month.

An industry insider named Nate The Hate has a solid track record. This industry insider boldly claimed that Nintendo would be unveiling their Nintendo Switch 2 console today. That received some flack from the community, as yesterday went by with no presentation announcement date. Normally, when Nintendo is doing a Nintendo Direct or any notable presentation, we’re given at least a day’s notice through their social media platforms.

Instead, Nintendo opted to surprise drop the trailer overviewing the Nintendo Switch 2. However, one Nate The Hate on X follower asked if he knew anything about when Sony would hold a PlayStation State of Play event. According to the industry insider, they expect something to come out within February. Unfortunately, unlike the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, there wasn’t a specific date attached to this PlayStation State of Play event.

So, for now, we’ll have to wait and see if any new details emerge from credible industry insiders like Nate The Hate when Sony is preparing their next showcase event. Of course, Sony has not announced its next event yet. Likewise, it’ll be interesting to see what games are featured first and if we’ll get any new details on the surprise reveal of Naughty Dog’s next title release, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. But again, we’re waiting on Sony to first announce their first official showcase event for this year.

Recent Videos

10 Times Developers FOOLED Their Entire Fanbase

10 Times Developers FOOLED Their Entire Fanbase
20 Best Games You Can Get For UNDER $20

20 Best Games You Can Get For UNDER $20
10 Things Games Added for Players WHO NEVER LISTEN

10 Things Games Added for Players WHO NEVER LISTEN
10 Most Expensive Microtransactions That Are Simply UNFAIR

10 Most Expensive Microtransactions That Are Simply UNFAIR
10 Fourth Wall Breaking Moments That FREAKED Us Out

10 Fourth Wall Breaking Moments That FREAKED Us Out
50 BEST PC Games of 2024 [4K]

50 BEST PC Games of 2024 [4K]
AC SHADOWS DELAYED AGAIN, BEST LOOKING AA GAME? & MORE

AC SHADOWS DELAYED AGAIN, BEST LOOKING AA GAME? & MORE
10 BIGGEST Video Game Announcements At CES 2025

10 BIGGEST Video Game Announcements At CES 2025
10 Gaming TRENDS That NEED TO DIE in 2025

10 Gaming TRENDS That NEED TO DIE in 2025
Category: Tag: , , ,