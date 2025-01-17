Xbox Developer Direct Might Have More Than One Surprise Announcement

We’re fresh into 2025, and while it might have had a bit of a slow start with news, the floodgates recently opened up. We know that Microsoft has its first big presentation planned out. Xbox Developer Direct is set to take place this January 23. However, before that date, Nintendo dropped a first-look trailer for its next console, the Nintendo Switch 2.

So, the gaming industry’s news is really starting to generate online now. We’re hopeful 2025 is packed with exciting video game releases and announcements for upcoming games to look forward to playing. This Xbox Developer Direct will be Microsoft’s third presentation, and it’s typically not known for bringing out too many surprises.

Typically, the Xbox Developer Direct is a short presentation that follows just a few games that were already announced. It’s a way for Microsoft to be a little more transparent about the games currently being developed and aimed for a release within the year. However, they have surprised fans with a game reveal or update. This year, we might get more than just one surprise game announcement.

Currently, Xbox Developer Direct for 2025 includes Doom: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and one surprise game being shared with the world within the event. We don’t know anything about this surprise game yet, but rumors have suggested it might be from a legendary Japanese IP.

maybe more than one surprise too — Jez (@JezCorden) January 16, 2025

Now, industry insider Jez Corden has taken to X and stated that there might be more than one surprise. Unfortunately, we have not been given additional insight into what Microsoft could share with the world. Still, that might give you another reason to tune into the Xbox Developer Direct presentation.

As we anticipate and speculate about what surprise game announcements or updates could be revealed at the event, it’s best to mark down your calendars. Set those phone notifications, as the presentation will go live on Xbox’s YouTube and Twitch channels on January 23, 2025, at 1 PM ET.