Nintendo Switch 2 Experience Tickets Go Live Today

If you’re wondering if we’ve “calmed down” from the events of yesterday with the big Switch 2 reveal, we haven’t. Seriously, it was a great time seeing everyone go from analyzing the trailer in every possible way to try and see what little details they could find about it to some people going in the complete opposite direction and attempting to say, “what was wrong with the presentation,” to those already starting the new “countdown clock” to when the Nintendo Direct for the new system will drop, and more. Then, there’s the “Nintendo Switch 2 Experience,” where gamers can be one of the first to get their hands on the system. Well, in an official capacity this time, that is.

This was announced by Nintendo itself yesterday, and as noted by prominent info broker Wario64, the tickets go live for people to get today, and you’ll definitely want to get one in if you’re next to a place like New York or Los Angeles, as they’re bound to go fast. Another thing that the informant revealed is the length of the event itself:

Nintendo Switch 2 Experience – expected length is about 2 hours and 20 minutes https://t.co/AqeVYH846O — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 17, 2025

That might not seem like a long time, but Nintendo will have plenty of systems available, more than likely, for gamers to try out. Just as important, based on those who testified to the OG Switch experience back in 2017, they got to try out that system for about an hour. That means you’ll have plenty of opportunities to see just how things play, how the Switch 2 handles, what things you could be concerned with over time, etc.

The tickets go live later today, so again, you’ll want to be quick so you can get them and not miss out on this opportunity. Many agree that this is a perfect way for Nintendo to generate more buzz about its next system, especially since it’ll get certain gaming websites the opportunity to “spread the good news” about what they experienced and how gamers can look forward to Nintendo’s upcoming platform.

Of course, to say that people aren’t already excited for the Nintendo Switch 2 would be a lie. After all, when The Big N shadow-dropped the reveal trailer, it took over the internet. It was a consistent trend on Twitter and Blue Sky all day long and was the #1 trending video on YouTube. The only “bad things” that people had to say about it was the “shadow-dropped nature” of the video and that more games weren’t teased for it.