Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order Sign-Ups Have Begun

Today’s news cycle is getting dominated by the Nintendo Switch 2, and it’s not that hard to see why. After all, we’ve been waiting for pretty much a year for such an announcement to drop, and The Big N pretty much shadow-dropped it on us. The company is “nice” like that. Anyway, with it now being out, there’s a “mission” online to find out any and all information about the system so that gamers can be prepped for everything that might happen with it; that being said, one curious thing that’s popped up with the new console is the sign-ups for pre-orders going on at Best Buy.

To be specific, the Best Buy website has a page open where you can sign up to get notified when the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders become available. That might sound like a “small thing,” but it’s not. After all, there’s such anticipation for the Switch 2 that just about everyone who can get one at launch will likely try to get one at launch. Not unlike the OG Switch and the Wii, there were serious shortages at launch because the gamer demand was incredibly high. That’s actually one of the suspicions about why the Switch 2 hasn’t been unveiled until now. Many believe that The Big N wants to have as many units as possible at launch to try and fit that demand.

So, if you want to go and get notifications about when the console will be up for pre-orders, then here’s your chance. More than likely, other sites like Amazon and such will do similar things in the upcoming lead-up to the April Nintendo Direct that’ll break down the system’s gaming lineup even further.

To that end, we do know about one game that’ll come out for the system, but the rest are currently a bit up in the air. That being said, that’s the point of the Direct, to showcase to fans what’s coming in the upcoming months or even the next year or so. In the OG Switch presentation, they highlighted games that would arrive in 2017, 2018, and even, unintentionally, 2021.

The next big question is about the release date. Based on the Direct’s timing and the hands-on events that’ll be going down in the months that follow, most suspect that a June 2025 release date is more than likely. It would track with how the OG Switch’s reveal went down, where it had a big showcase in January and then released in March.