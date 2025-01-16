Nintendo Switch 2 FAQ: What We Know So Far

The Nintendo Switch 2 is official. The new version of Nintendo’s popular console looks like a bigger, better upgrade over the original — with a handful of small but critical features. To help you decide whether the Nintendo Switch 2 is an upgrade you really need, we’re going to go over all the changes we saw in the trailer above. Here’s what’s the same, what’s different, and what you need to know about the Nintendo Switch 2 announcement.

There’s still a lot we don’t know — the exact specifications of the new upgraded graphics are a mystery for now, with more information promised in the upcoming Nintendo Direct on April 2nd, 2025. We’re sure to know a lot more then, but for now, this is what we can gleam from the Nintendo Switch 2 trailer.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Is Bigger

The Nintendo Switch 2 is just bigger than the Switch — with a larger screen area, presumably with the same touchscreen function as the original Switch. The larger screen size also means we’re getting slightly larger Switch 2 Joy-Cons.

Larger Touchscreen

Added USB-C Port

U-Shaped Kickstand

More powerful graphics (Learn more below.)

Physical game port

Dock port

The larger Switch 2 also has a larger dock that serves the same function as the previous version of the console. And while the trailer doesn’t cover exactly how much more powerful the graphical specs are for the Nintendo Switch 2, we do have some clues from other announcements — we’ll explain below.

New Improved Joy-Cons

The all-black matte design sets the Nintendo Switch 2 apart from the more colorful Switch — this is most prominent in the Joy-Cons which are almost fully black with orange and blue highlights to match the previous console’s left / right controller color scheme.

The most noticeable upgrade for the Joy-Cons is the new magnetic attachment functionality. Instead of sliding into place, the new Joy-Cons pop onto the sides of the console with magnets. The trailer also shows a traditional controller like the Joy-Con Grip that also functions this way — the Switch 2 Joy-Cons snap onto the sides of the grip with magnets.

Larger than the original Joy-Cons.

Use magnets to attach to the console and controller grips.

Larger shoulder buttons on the inside of the Joy-Cons.

Can still be used individually as console controllers, connected to a grip, or used hand-held.

The new Joy-Cons also have larger visible shoulder and trigger buttons on the sides — a big improvement over the tiny buttons you’re forced to use if you use the Joy-Cons as two individual controllers when playing with friends. The Joy-Cons can be connected to a Grip — they aren’t compatible with the old Grip so you’ll need to buy a special Switch 2 Grip — and they presumably will still have motion-control functions like the originals.

It’s The Same But Better

The Nintendo Switch 2 is the same as the switch for a very good reason — almost all Nintendo Switch games are backwards compatible and work on Switch 2. Your entire game library will work (or get upgraded) on the Switch 2. That includes both digital and physical games.

Fully backwards compatible with Switch 1 games. (Some exceptions. Details below.)

with Switch 1 games. (Some exceptions. Details below.) Connect to the Dock to play on a television screen or remove for mobile play.

to play on a television screen or remove for mobile play. Joy-Cons connect to the Switch Console, a Controller Grip, can be used individually or as a pair.

It’s the same mobile device we love — and almost all Switch 1 games are promised to be fully backwards compatible. There is a warning on the trailer that states the following:

“Nintendo Switch 2 plays both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games.”

“Certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2.”

“Details will be shared on the Nintendo website at a later date.”

This is both worrying and encouraging — it sucks that some Nintendo Switch games won’t be compatible, but it is also more open communication. Hopefully only a small subset of Switch games won’t be fully compatible.

Will The Graphics Actually Be Better?

The announcement doesn’t show off much in terms of graphics, but industry leaks have given us a better idea of what kinds of games will be appearing on the Nintendo Switch 2 — and they’re third-party games that are also releasing on the Xbox Series X / PS5. Will the graphics be comparable to those consoles? We don’t know yet, but we’re certain that more information will be available on the April 2nd, 2025 Nintendo Direct announced at the end of the trailer.

A new Mario Kart is shown playable on the Nintendo Switch — very likely a new version of the extremely popular Mario Kart 8: Deluxe .

is shown playable on the Nintendo Switch — very likely a new version of the extremely popular . Metal Gear Delta, Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Final Fantasy 7 Remake are all reportedly planning to release on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Those graphic powerhouse third-party games bode well for the Switch 2 — publishers like Ubisoft usually skipped the Nintendo Switch for their graphically intense games because the tiny console just couldn’t handle it, even when the big publishers attempted to use Cloud Streaming to make the Switch 1 run games it absolutely can’t. The Switch 2, at least for a time, should get more and bigger third-party games.

When Does It Come Out?

The Nintendo Switch 2 announcement states that the console will release sometime in 2025. Rumors say that the release could be as soon as April or June — but with the Nintendo Direct announcement, we’re going to guess the roll-out will happen closer to June.

2025 release date.

Rumors say April or June, 2025.

The Switch 2 isn’t available for Pre-order yet, but we’ll be on the lookout for the best ways to get your hands on the Nintendo Switch 2 later this year. Until then, we can only speculate on the details.