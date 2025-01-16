Is There An OG Switch Nintendo Direct Coming Next Month?

Just when you thought today couldn’t get any bigger…it’s potentially getting even bigger. Yeah, we know that everyone wants to talk about the Nintendo Switch 2 announcement, and you would be right to do so. After all, this is an announcement years in the making, with well over a year of anticipation since the first rumors started dropping about “when it would show up.” However, the OG Switch is still here, and it’s still getting games made for it. To that end, there may be a separate Nintendo Direct coming out for it soon, and some leakers are pointing to next month.

In fact, two of the people who correctly predicted that today would be the day of the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, Nate The Hate and PH Brazil, have said that there will also be a Switch-focused Nintendo Direct coming next month. Nate The Hate said it on his podcast, and then on the Famiboards, PH Brazil posted:

“What a ride it’s been, huh, y’all? Thankfully the February Direct is just around the corner.”

Now, just like we always do, we want to warn you about what happens when you trust leakers instead of Nintendo proper. Yes, the leakers were right this time about the Switch 2, but they were wrong about other things in the past, so take it with a grain of salt.

That being said, even with the April 2nd Nintendo Switch 2 Direct that we know is confirmed, that actually makes it plausible that a Switch-themed Nintendo Direct is happening next month, and for very basic reasons.

Three of those reasons are Metroid Prime 4, Pokemon Legends Z-A, and Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition. These are the “last big Switch games” coming to the console, and Nintendo has both a duty and an obligation to reveal more about them, especially if they DON’T launch on the Switch 2 before it arrives. Based on past history with the Switch reveal, the April Direct will likely give a Switch 2 release window of June, which means that March, April, and May are primetime slotting for two of those three games, as one of them is coming out in March.

The Direct can focus on these three games specifically, with Nintendo also thanking gamers for supporting the Switch for so long, MUCH longer than the Wii U was around, in fact. Either way, the countdown is set for when the next Nintendo system arrives. Let’s just not forget about the current system in the meantime.