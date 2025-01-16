Nintendo finally revealed the first look at its next console. It’s been a waiting game to see when the Nintendo Switch 2 would be revealed. Rumors suggested it would be today, but yesterday didn’t feature any heads-up from Nintendo that a presentation would be happening. Surprisingly enough, Nintendo opted to shadow-drop the console via a short trailer overview.

It was a short glimpse into the console, with more details coming later. However, thanks to VGC, we’re finding out that the Nintendo Switch 2 is being toured around the world. The Japanese Nintendo website has a breakdown of the various locations around the world and dates for when fans can attend and see the new console up close.

Nintendo Switch 2 Tour Dates

-New York April 4-6

-Los Angeles Aril 11-13

-Dallas April 25-27

-Toronto April 25-27

-Paris April 4-6

-London April 11-13

-Milan April 25-27

-Berlin April 25-27

-Madrid May 9-11

-Amsterdam May9-11

-Melbourne May 10-11

-Tokyo April 26-27

-Seoul May 31-June 1

-Hong Kong Yet to be announced

-Taipei Yet to be announced

Further details about these events will likely come later as we approach these dates. We’re not sure what exactly will be highlighted or how much interaction if any, fans will get with the system. Still, if you’re going to be in the area on those dates, you’ll get a better look at the console in person.

Meanwhile, if you didn’t catch the official reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2, you’ll find the announcement trailer below. It’s only a console showcase without any actual software, such as the UI or video games. That’s outside of Mario Kart being featured in a short snippet of footage rendered on the console screen.