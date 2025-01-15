Gameranx

Xbox Opens Up New Repair Options For Its Consoles

by

Extend your console lifecycle beyond its warranty.

I always enjoy seeing more work going into the right-to-repair. It’s a great way to see your items continue booting up for the long haul. There have been so many consumer-released items that were locked behind warranties without any support to see the device get fixed if something were to happen directly by the consumer. Fortunately, Xbox is opening up additional means of repairing your console in case a situation arises in which your console no longer functions.

Taking to the Xbox Wire, Trista Patterson, the director of gaming sustainability at Xbox, has announced a partnership with uBreakiFix by Asurion. Starting on January 20, 2025, consumers can bring their Xbox Series X/S consoles to one of its repair locations. These will be authorized service providers who can repair your console, which is fantastic to hear there is another means of fixing a console rather than ending up in waste.

This is also Xbox’s goal as they continue to strive for zero waste, carbon negative, and water positive by 2030. But that wasn’t the only aspect highlighted in the Xbox Wire post. There’s also the availability to purchase parts for the Xbox console. It was noted that parts will be available to purchase directly from the Microsoft store. However, we have reported that consumers can find additional parts to purchase from the Microsoft Repair Hub on iFixit.

That said, while there are guides available on how to repair various faulty parts for your Xbox console, you might find it best to just take the unit to one of the new uBreakiFix locations once it becomes authorized on January 20, 2025, especially if you are not confident in opening up your console and poking around inside.

In other news regarding Microsoft’s Xbox division, we know that they are gearing up to bring out the annual Developer Direct presentation. That will feature a few new updates on games we know are currently in the works. However, it’s been rumored that one of the games to show up at the presentation will be from a legendary Japanese IP.

