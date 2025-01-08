Rumor: Nintendo Switch 2 Reveal Is “99%” Happening This Month

Are you ready for some wild Nintendo Switch 2 speculation? Some fans are now talking about Nintendo planning the announcement for this month.

Nintendeal made this statement on Twitter:

“Until this morning I was ~50% sure Switch 2 would be officially revealed this month

I am now 99% sure Switch 2 will be officially revealed this month”

When prodded further, he said this:

“I’m not Centro so I won’t be posting shit I can’t independently confirm with multiple sources, but what I’ve heard this morning has changed my mind”

Nintendeal was also asked about Pyoro hinting that the announcement would not be happening this week. And this was his response:

“I read that tweet and thought it sounded more like a funny way to tell people it WILL be this week than anything else but I honestly have no idea if it’ll be this week or not”

And we’ll go ahead and address the elephant in the room. Of course, this new round of speculation is happening after four months of Nintendo fans certain that the Switch would get announced sometime between August to November.

In hindsight, of course, that would have been a bad idea on Nintendo’s part. Even if fans, and the industry, has been waiting for what has clearly been a long delay in this announcement, it would make no sense to make that announcement months and weeks before the holidays.

Unfortunately, Nintendo lost control of that narrative, as it seems sales of the original Switch console tanked as fans anticipated this announcement. If the delay was intended to prevent sales of Switch games and consoles to dip, it failed.

But there is another side to this, which is how prepared was Nintendo for their console launch? For several generations now, Nintendo has faced the bane of under-anticipating demand for their consoles at launch. That led to scalpers taking advantage of fans, but more importantly, these were clearly lost sales for Nintendo.

Last July, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa stated that Nintendo was preparing a huge stock of Switch 2 consoles to fight off scalpers at launch. Many of the fans who approved of this decision may not have realized that this is the reason we have been waiting for the announcement and the launch of the console.

Rumors that the Switch 2 announcement was scheduled for January 2025 came last November and December, but given that predictions for this date kept moving as the weeks passed, we would not blame you if you didn’t believe these older sources.

We just reported on Genki showing off a Switch 2, complete with all the recently rumored components, and also demonstrating the magnetic Joy-Cons. If this demo is of the real device, Nintendo may no longer be able to hold off on the announcement any longer.

But that’s still speculation on our part, and it would certainly be amusing if the final Nintendo Switch 2 we see turns out to debunk everything we have seen so far, including these newer rumors. But with all of this said, in the end, we are simply waiting on Nintendo.