Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Switch 2 Production Figures Seek to Combat Shortages

by

So we shouldn’t have to wait…

The Switch 2 rumors are in full swing. But there’s a new juicy one to add to the bundle. What’s more, this one makes a whole heap of sense and would benefit the lot of us. Nintendo is reportedly planning to more than double it’s initial production run of the Nintendo Switch 2.

As spotted by the folks over at Metro, a new post surfaced today on Famiboards regarding the Switch 2 Production Figures. The post shared an encrypted piece of text which detailed that Nintendo had more than double it’s production of the Switch’s successor. This comes after rumors that production had started in September. 

It’s reported that the initial stock quantity has been finalized and the wheels are in motion to match it in production. This is likely in reaction to the massive Nintendo Switch shortages that occurred in 2017 and again during the 2020/2021 semiconductor shortage.

That is great news for fans who are already planning to purchase the New Nintendo console. These updated Switch 2 Production Figures means that Scalpers will likely be thwarted before they can even get out of the gate. So hopefully everyone will pay the retail price for this device. 

It’s rumored that the Switch 2 will be announced in April. However, knowing Nintendo they’ll announce it on April 1st, just so that they can make us question whether or not the device is really coming. All joking aside, the Switch successor should be with us soon. If you’d like to get up to date on the rumors so far, click here

Recent Videos

PS5 PRO: 10 HIDDEN Features We DISCOVERED

PS5 PRO: 10 HIDDEN Features We DISCOVERED
10 Mediocre Games That Are MINDLESS FUN

10 Mediocre Games That Are MINDLESS FUN
This OPEN World Action Game Wants TO DO EVERYTHING

This OPEN World Action Game Wants TO DO EVERYTHING
10 Games Where Players DISCOVERED UNUSUAL Ways To Play

10 Games Where Players DISCOVERED UNUSUAL Ways To Play
20 Craziest Easter Eggs That BLEW OUR MINDS

20 Craziest Easter Eggs That BLEW OUR MINDS
XBOX HANDHELD RELEASE, NAUGHTY DOG TALKS NEXT GAME & MORE

XBOX HANDHELD RELEASE, NAUGHTY DOG TALKS NEXT GAME & MORE
GTA Trilogy update - Before You Buy

GTA Trilogy update - Before You Buy
10 Things Video Game Remakes Should NEVER FORGET

10 Things Video Game Remakes Should NEVER FORGET
10 REALISTIC But TERRIBLE Video Games

10 REALISTIC But TERRIBLE Video Games
Category: Tag: , , , ,

We’re an ad-free site, and we'd love your support! Consider subscribing to our Gameranx YouTube channel.

Subscribe