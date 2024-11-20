Switch 2 Production Figures Seek to Combat Shortages

The Switch 2 rumors are in full swing. But there’s a new juicy one to add to the bundle. What’s more, this one makes a whole heap of sense and would benefit the lot of us. Nintendo is reportedly planning to more than double it’s initial production run of the Nintendo Switch 2.

As spotted by the folks over at Metro, a new post surfaced today on Famiboards regarding the Switch 2 Production Figures. The post shared an encrypted piece of text which detailed that Nintendo had more than double it’s production of the Switch’s successor. This comes after rumors that production had started in September.

It’s reported that the initial stock quantity has been finalized and the wheels are in motion to match it in production. This is likely in reaction to the massive Nintendo Switch shortages that occurred in 2017 and again during the 2020/2021 semiconductor shortage.

That is great news for fans who are already planning to purchase the New Nintendo console. These updated Switch 2 Production Figures means that Scalpers will likely be thwarted before they can even get out of the gate. So hopefully everyone will pay the retail price for this device.

It’s rumored that the Switch 2 will be announced in April. However, knowing Nintendo they’ll announce it on April 1st, just so that they can make us question whether or not the device is really coming. All joking aside, the Switch successor should be with us soon. If you’d like to get up to date on the rumors so far, click here.