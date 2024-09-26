New Nintendo Switch 2 Rumor “Debunks” Past Ones

So, have you noticed that we’re almost at the end of September? That might seem obvious if you look at the date on your computer or phone, but the point is, the month is almost over. You know why that’s significant, right? Exactly, it’s because, for the last few weeks, numerous reports and rumors have been sprouting up stating that Nintendo would be unveiling its next console, at least in part, in a special presentation during the month. It made sense, given certain events in September and August, and yet, the Nintendo Switch 2 hasn’t been shown off, and there are no signs of that changing anytime soon.

Enter “insider” Ryan, whom you may remember as Midori, the infamous leaker who accidentally revealed his Nintendo source and had to go “into hiding” for a while. On their new Twitter feed, they made a post stating that we won’t be hearing anything about the Nintendo Switch 2 either this week or next week, which means that, if true, all those reports about something happening in September…were false.

“But wait!” you cry out, “What about all those developers and VIPs we heard about going to Nintendo for some unknown reason?” That is a good question, and it’s one that helped build up the Switch 2 speculation. However, it appears that we ignored something a bit obvious. You see, some of those VIPs went onto Twitter to note that the event they were brought out for…was to be one of the first people to visit the Nintendo Museum:

Hello from the Nintendo Museum! 👋



MASSIVE thank you to @NintendoAmerica for flying me out to Kyoto to experience the magic! ❤️



I have SO MANY videos on the way detailing nearly every aspect of @Museum_Nintendo so keep your eyes peeled for vlogs, shorts and a LOT more! pic.twitter.com/s1LwROsC59 — RogersBase @ Nintendo Museum (@RogersBase) September 25, 2024

Given that the museum opens to the public via reservation next month, it makes sense that The Big N would do a special kind of preview event/walkthrough so that certain people could “hype it up” online while also seeing how fun it is for themselves.

Going back to the Switch 2, this just makes the wait for it even harder. With all of these reports and rumors proving to be bunk, we still have no solid information about what the new console will look like and what games we can expect from it in its beginning stages. To be fair, we know that there are people working on the console right now and that it’s apparently gone into production, so we know that Nintendo’s promise to bring it to the masses next fiscal year is in the works.

However, we’ll have to wait for more information to obtain the “finer details” that people truly crave.