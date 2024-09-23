New Nintendo Switch 2 Filing Points To Potential Peripheral

The Nintendo Switch 2 is easily the most talked about console currently, which is odd because the console isn’t even out yet! The system that will follow-up Nintendo’s all-time great console platform is rumored to be getting revealed “soon,” but with no definitive date of that happening, all we can do is wait for rumors and reports about what it might be. And that brings us to, of all places, the FCC, where Nintendo apparently filed a new device with them that isn’t specifically the Switch 2 or a controller, based on the wording of the filing. So, what exactly did they file?

While we don’t know for sure, it was posted on Reddit, where some key specs and notes about the “device” were stated. For example, its “filing name” is something completely different from past console devices or controllers, meaning it’s a truly “new item” and not a “continuation” of something The Big N has made in the past. Second, it was designated as a wireless item, and its wi-fi specs were noted, too. Furthermore, it can only be put into something via a USB port.

All this points to it being some kind of peripheral item for the Nintendo Switch 2. What kind of device can be debated endlessly, given the recent rumors about what the Switch 2 will have. For example, on the Reddit page, some noted that this could be a kind of “camera device” that was in one such “report” about the console.

Others think it could be some kind of a charger so that people can play for even longer periods without having to be rooted to an outlet. However, why such a device would need wi-fi is beyond us.

Or, given Nintendo’s history, it could be something entirely different that no one can predict. Which to be fair, The Big N has successfully pulled off many times before.

This all points to a severe lack of information about the Switch 2, which fans everywhere want to stop as quickly as possible. If you recall, gaming insiders said that there was to be a Nintendo Direct in September to showcase the Switch 2 for the first time. However, we’re in the final week of the month, and no such statement has been made about such a presentation.

All this points to it being another “waiting game” that only Nintendo can stop. We can just hope the wait doesn’t last until the end of the year.