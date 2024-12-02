The PlayStation Anniversary: A New Bootscreen For The PS5

Gameranx

PlayStation is celebrating more than just gaming and business. They’re celebrating life.

PlayStation has prepared a presentation to hit fans right in their nostalgia today. PlayStation is celebrating 30 years and as part of that celebration, Sony has released a few goodies to highlight their journey. Previously we received an anniversary edition PlayStation 5, portal and controller, then we got a web page with an updated timeline of all of the consoles and their backstories. Today we get an anniversary video and an update with some special OS features for the PS5. 

The 3rd of December 2024 marks the 30th anniversary of the PlayStation. With an Update for the PlayStation 5 that was released today, players got the original boot screen from the PlayStation 1. This startup screen comes complete with period-correct visuals and sound effects. Tom Warren shared a video on Twitter and TurboStrider27 posted that over on Reddit

But the goodness doesn’t stop there. In addition to the very touching 30th Anniversary ‘Thank You’ video and the PlayStation 1 nostalgia-inducing boot screen. The update also includes customisations that allow the player to change the look and style of the PlayStation 5’s user interface. The celebrations truly are in full swing and there’s probably more in store tomorrow. 

If you would like to read about the 30th Anniversary edition PlayStation 5 and the other related goodies then click here. If you’d like to find out more about the anniversary video click here.

