PS5’s 30th Anniversary DualSense Controller Bundled With Doom

The PlayStation 5’s 30th Anniversary DualSense controller has become quite a hot item, selling out on multiple storefronts and at multiple physical locations. However, where there’s a will there’s a way. So if you’re eager to own one look no further. Antonline has a unique bundle for those on the hunt. This bundle includes a Doom anthology made up of six games and a replica of the BFG alongside the anniversary DualSense.

As spotted by TheGamer, the bundle is still available for purchase on Antonline. While this may seem like a somewhat curious bundle, it does allow gamers the opportunity to scoop up more than a few classics. Obviously, if you already own some of these games it starts to make less and less financial sense.

If you don’t own these Doom games yet then it’s a great opportunity to play some true classics, that have had a significant cultural impact. You could also own a replica of the BFG which is fun for collectors. The date of a 30th Anniversary DualSense restock is as yet unknown. So this is one of the few opportunities to own this controller and as such this bundle may sell out relatively quickly.

So you have the opportunity to save on the controller and games, if that’s to you’re liking. If you’d like to find out more about the Doom games then click here. The 30th Anniversary DualSense is fairly new, so if you’d like to find out more about this celebratory controller then click here.

