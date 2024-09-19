PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection PS5s Announced

Milestones in gaming might not seem to be the most important things in the world, but they often help us reflect on everything that has happened so far and how far we still can go in some cases. For example, the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection that was announced by Sony today is a celebration of the original PlayStation console that brought Sony officially into the gaming industry. This was the console that helped change many things via the disc drive, arrival of certain franchises and growth of certain other ones. There’s a reason why Sony has stayed around this long, and this dual set of PS5s is meant to honor how it all began.

As you’ll see in the video below, they do a detailed breakdown of both the two PS5 versions you can get, as well as the DualSense controllers that’ll come with them. A key thing that they reveal is that they’re showcasing the original stylings and color schemes of the OG PlayStation. You’ll instantly recognize the grey coloring on the main console and the colorful logo that was an iconic thing to see before the games went on.

They also highlight the various “little details” that you’ll find on both the PS5 and PS5 Pro versions of the collection. The latter of which will only have 12,300 units made to honor the December 3rd launch of the PS1. So, if you think you’ll want to get something within the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection, you’ll want to watch the full video below:

While many will fairly be excited for these two new versions of the PS5, especially if you were around during the original PlayStation days, it once again highlights a certain problem that Sony is having. Specifically, it’s focusing on the hardware of its line instead of the software. You likely recall that when the PS5 Pro was announced, it wasn’t exactly well-received by many. Tech people who broke down the console’s specs rightfully noted that it wasn’t THAT much of an improvement, and it would cost about $800 if you wanted to get the stand and the disc drive that were sold separately.

Fast forward to now, and there are plenty of rumors about an upcoming State of Play event that Sony may hold next week, and it sounds like there aren’t going to be too many titles that fans might be interested in, including some remasters that no one asked for.

If you’re interested in getting these special consoles, by all means get them. Then, you just have to hope you have games to enjoy on them.