PlayStation Portal Black Edition Could Be On The Way

The PlayStation Portal has been an interesting device to watch grow. Seemingly taking a leaf out of Xbox’s book with the Logitech G-Cloud, PlayStation released a handheld remote play-only device. Where it differed from the G-Cloud was that the G-Cloud could still play Android games and emulate other consoles. The PlayStation Portal could only Stream gameplay at launch. Now the PS Portal is getting an update.

As reported by PSU. Notable leaker Billbil-kun stated that Sony is working on a black variation of their current PlayStation Portal. This is not surprising as they have only recently released a PlayStation 1-inspired special edition Portal to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the platform.

While the Portal was initially the subject of significant criticism, it seems to have rallied and found its place beside some dedicated PlayStation fans. This is surprising considering the limited success of the Logitech G-Cloud which boasted more features. Sony has added some features since the Portal’s launch. It can now stream games instead of being limited to remote play. They appear to be sprucing the device up with some aesthetic upgrades as well.

However, the usability of the Portal still comes under fire in most circles. Streaming was available on the PS Vita and can also be accomplished with a phone and a decent Bluetooth controller. Several other Windows, Android and Linux-based handhelds also offer the option to stream games over wifi as well as play PlayStation games using cloud streaming.

The PlayStation Portal may or may not be your cup of tea. One thing is for sure, the 30th Anniversary PlayStation edition and rumoured black edition Portal are a nice change to the base white model. If you’d like to read more on the anniversary edition, click here. If you’re curious about the Portal’s recent update, click here.