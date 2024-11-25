Rumor: PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Will Be Restocked

There are never any shortages when it comes to rumors, speculation, and supposed leaks in the video game industry. It’s best not to put too much weight on these reports until the official word comes out. However, a new rumor that some fans are eager to see come to fruition comes from a notable source. If you were hoping to get your hands on a PlayStation Portal 30th anniversary edition, then you might be in luck.

Thanks to The Gamer, we are finding out that Wario64 has made a comment about this device through the X social media platform. Now, Wario64 is known for providing some credible reports in the past, so we might be in luck if you want this particular edition of the PlayStation Portal. According to the post made on X, Wario64 noted that we should see a restock soon.

PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition – new inventory expected at PS Direct and could come in the next 1-2 weeks. News comes direct from a source at PS Direct (US & EU/UK regions).



PS Portal page: https://t.co/QFYZpa3K4Y pic.twitter.com/vRoE2o3GTl — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 22, 2024

They noted that a source at PlayStation Direct for US and EU/UK regions has claimed that new inventory is expected. That restock should come out within the next two weeks. But beyond that, we’re just left waiting for the official word from the folks at Sony.

So there’s at least some hope that another batch is coming, and you might score another opportunity to pick a unit up directly from Sony rather than going through a third party. But again, this is just a rumor right now, so keep a lookout for the official PlayStation Portal store listing.

This wasn’t the only recent news for the PlayStation Portal. Earlier this past week, we noted that cloud streaming is finally arriving on the PlayStation Portal for select PlayStation 5 games. You can read up on that new update right here. Additionally, you can view our Before You Buy coverage of the device itself below.