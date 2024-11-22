Uh-oh, Godzilla Is Coming To Fortnite!

Didn’t we just talk about Fortnite and the potential new characters they would be getting from a certain RPG franchise? Didn’t we JUST talk about that? Shouldn’t we focus on that instead of focusing on whoever else is coming to the game? Well, we would’ve done that if it weren’t for another leak that is getting all sorts of attention. As reported by some well-known leakers, one of the next characters to arrive in the Epic Games title is none other than Godzilla! Yes, the “King of the Monsters” himself will make his presence felt on the island, and we’re still trying to comprehend how that’ll work.

After all, Godzilla is MASSIVE! That’s the whole point of his character. Sure, the game has done certain “shrinking” in the past with characters like Optimus Prime, but they actually gave a story reason for why he was so small. Plus, Optimus Prime uses guns, and Godzilla does not. So, how is this going to work?

BREAKING: GODZILLA IS COMING TO FORTNITE 🔥



This was first posted by @SamLeakss, and I can independently confirm this leak for next season! pic.twitter.com/P2KyKJIEep — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 22, 2024

The easiest answer is that Godzilla himself won’t be a playable character but will be some kind of an event character, not unlike what happened with Galactus when he showed up in Fortnite a long time ago. That event was about people working together to take on the devourer of worlds. It was a massive event, and it apparently helped inspire Marvel Studios on how to handle Galactus in a certain upcoming movie.

Given that Godzilla will have that kind of “size advantage,” it makes sense that Epic Games would do a similar kind of event for him. Picture it like this. You’re on the island, doing your thing, and then you hear the classic “warning sirens” followed by a very familiar primal roar. Godzilla appears in the distance, emerging from the waters it slept in for so long until your constant battle royale fights woke him up! Nice job, guys.

Anyway, you’ll need to man certain armaments and vehicles to both shoot Godzilla from afar and bomb him from above. All the while, you’ll need to avoid his atomic breath, which can wreck whole cities, if you recall. If done right, this could be a truly awesome event and something that gamers would rush to the title to do.

Obviously, we’re speculating a bit here, as we don’t know what Epic Games has planned, but we’re fairly confident that this kind of event would be the right way for this to go. After all, bullets don’t harm Godzilla, and he wouldn’t need them to win a battle royale.