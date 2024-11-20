Is Fortnite About To Get A Cyberpunk 2077 Crossover?

It’s a story that never ends in many respects. Fortnite continues to be the most dominant game of its kind because it basically has a lockdown on everything cameo-related. As in, Epic Games keeps bringing in franchises from all over the media world and dropping skins of key characters so that players will want to buy them. Preferably, buy them with actual money so that the game keeps being profitable. It works if you didn’t know. Anyway, the question is always, “What franchise will pop up next? The answer appears to be Cyberpunk 2077, which will be interesting for numerous reasons.

First, it says a lot that this is the first CD Projekt Red title to get skins in the game, as you likely would’ve expected Geralt of Rivia to be in the game, especially with his powerset. Or, you could see some of his epic “lady companions” being in the game, like Yennifer or Triss. Either way, it’s curious that this franchise is getting the nod.

FORTNITE X CYBERPUNK 2077 IS EXPECTED TO HAPPEN SOON 🔥



(Shared by @SamLeakss) pic.twitter.com/o5vP9XD4kv — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 20, 2024

The other thing to note here is that it obviously won’t be the main character who gets the tap for a skin because there is no “main character” per se. The character designs their avatar to look however they want, and then, they can augment them throughout the game to be as human or cybernetic as they desire. Thus, there’s no “one look” for them to use. It’s not the “Commander Shepherd Situation” where both the male and female versions of Shepherd are easily identifiable, this is something far more customized.

However, there might be a few loopholes here. While they might not get the main character, the side characters are fair game, such as having Johnny Silverhand enter the mix. Or, you could bring in a certain character portrayed by Idris Elba if you want to up the star power further.

Then, as many are truly hoping for, there are the Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners characters. These were the characters that blew up the internet via the Netflix series, and many feel that David, Lucy, and Rebecca could easily get skins as they “fit the mold” of the game.

If the collaboration does indeed happen, one has to wonder if Epic Games will try to tap into the “futuristic vibes” that the series is known for and attempt to do a special mode centered around that. If they did, it would easily be one of the coolest things the game has done in a while.