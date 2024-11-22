Donkey Kong Land Arrives On Nintendo Switch Online!

While the Nintendo Switch Online service may not be everything fans want it to be, you have to acknowledge that Nintendo is doing its job, for the most part, by putting in new games for people to play and enjoy at a decent clip. For example, the newest title announced that is available right now is Donkey Kong Land! This was a Game Boy classic back in the day, as it was able to take everything that the SNES titles with DK were doing and then transfer them to the Game Boy. It was the perfect example of a “handheld adventure” with your favorite characters.

Much like in those SNES titles, Donkey Kong has to travel through various areas, defeat King K. Rool’s forces, and, if you were a completionist, collect all the “KONG” letters. While the title may have been on Game Boy, we can say from experience that it was sometimes quite challenging. It was not something that you could breeze through, especially if you were trying to collect everything while you went.

If you’re in the mood for nostalgia, go and check out the game now. Or, you can get a taste of Donkey Kong Land via the trailer below:

Grab a vine and join the thrills in the Land of Kong.



Donkey Kong Land is now available to play for #NintendoSwitchOnline members! #GameBoy pic.twitter.com/OBYq0Faoh4 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 22, 2024

Now, if you’re looking for even more stuff to enjoy with Donkey Kong, you won’t have to wait too much longer on numerous fronts. For example, Nintendo continues its trend of supplying Switch with titles until Switch 2 arrives by porting DK’s Wii and 3DS adventure to Switch. The game will feature HD graphics and combine the levels in both titles so you can have the most robust experience possible. Many still want an all-new title featuring the Kong family, but we’ll likely have to wait until the Nintendo Switch 2 for that to happen.

Or, if you’re hoping for something a bit more “interactive,” Super Nintendo World recently fully unveiled what the Donkey Kong Country expansion for the theme park would look like, and it appears to be just as special and wonderful as the original Mario-themed park.

For example, you’ll see the numerous iconic locations of Donkey Kong Island, including the Kong treehouse, the Golden Temple, Funky’s Store, and more. There are numerous interactive locations, including playing the bongos, collecting the “KONG” letters, and more. Plus, there’s a mine cart roller coaster!

The expansion will open in Japan next month and will arrive in the US in 2025.