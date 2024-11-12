Super Nintendo World’s New Donkey Kong Country Attraction Raises The Bar For Video Game Theme Parks

Shigeru Miyamoto hosted a Nintendo Direct today, that had no mention of Nintendo’s next console or any games. But we think you’re going to be excited by what he’s shown the public anyway.

In the latest Super Nintendo World Direct, Miyamoto unveiled the new Donkey Kong Country attraction in the Nintendo dedicated section of the Universal Studios Japan theme park. Donkey Kong Country opens this December, and will also come to Universal Studios Orlando in the future.

As if in reference to the Super Mario Bros. Movie, the cave-like entrance to Donkey Kong Country goes through the Mario themed section, laid with bricks across the walls and the ceiling, as if you were passing between worlds.

Some of the sections are recognizable areas from the Donkey Kong Country video games, which not coincidentally were also represented in the Super Mario Bros. Movie. For example, Funky’s Fly ‘n’ Buy is the merchandise store, fitting given that it was also the in-game store.

There’s also Jungle Beat Shakes, which is the restaurant. Miyamoto showed treats like the DK Crush Sundae and the DK Wild Hot Dog. At the center of the park, which you can see from the entrance, is The Golden Temple. Inside, some very impressive looking animatronics of Cranky Kong and Squawks tell you that the Tiki Tak tribe have taken over the temple, easing you into the Mine Cart Ride.

In the Direct, Miyamoto hinted at the ride making you jump between rails, which implies that Universal and Nintendo made a genuine thrill ride, but we can’t see any of that for now.

There are smaller games and amusements in the park, such as a 3 player conga game. If all three players match the beat, you can get Rambi to pop up as a reward. There are also unique Donkey Kong Power-Up Bands, which you can use to scan special letter panels scattered around the world. The Mario themed Power-Up Bands which they sold when Super Nintendo World launched will also work with the same function in the park, and so will the Universal Studios mobile app.

Not everyone can enjoy those activities, but clearly, these are intended to get those theme park visitors who do live nearby to visit regularly. It’s fitting in how it matches the video game theme, and it’s an incentive uniquely suited to theme parks.

We think the best feature of the park is that you can meet Donkey Kong and take a photo with him. No word if he can run amuck and start throwing barrels at you you’ll have to jump through, but maybe if you can find the bonus Golden Banana he will give you a treat instead.

If your knowledge of theme parks goes beyond Five Night at Freddy’s, you should plainly see how much grander Donkey Kong Country is compared to Super Nintendo World. The original Mario themed world is still great, of course, but maybe it’s the peculiarities of the ape theme that allows them to create more lifelike animatronics, and the Mine Cart Ride promises something that may have not been done in rollercoasters before.

For now, you can check out the Super Nintendo World Direct below.