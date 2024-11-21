The Last of Us Part II Remastered PS5 Pro Enhanced Trailer Praises PSSR

Did you pick up the PlayStation 5 Pro? We’ve heard quite a few arguments for and against the console, especially if you’re considering the upgrade from the PlayStation 5. However, if you have picked the console up, there’s a new trailer out to give you a bit of insight into why you should pair that console with a copy of The Last of Us Part II Remastered.

Naughty Dog has crafted some solid hits, with their latest mainline release being The Last of Us Part II. It’s a game that continues to see new fandom of players. It wasn’t long ago that we saw the release of The Last of Us Part II Remastered, and now, with the PlayStation 5 Pro, the game should look and play even better. The latest trailer focuses on how, before, Naughty Dog would typically offer players two different modes.

Typically, these modes are catered towards performance or fidelity. But as mentioned in the trailer, there were concerns that players might have that fear of missing out. Knowing that there might have been sections of the game that would have been better experienced with one specific mode chosen over the other, there is now a third mode available for the PlayStation 5 Pro.

This PlayStation 5 Pro mode aims to target 60 FPS. However, with the help of the PSSR technology, AI-upscaling will allow the gameplay to hit that 4K resolution throughout the game. That might entice you to give this game another go if you have already played it on the standard PlayStation 5 console.

Of course, if you would like to see some footage of this game on the PlayStation 5 Pro, you can view the new trailer embedded below. As for what Naughty Dog is working on next, that remains a mystery. We recently reported that Neil Druckmann says it’s up to Sony to determine when this next game will be unveiled.