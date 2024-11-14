Neil Druckmann Reportedly Has Zero Control Over His Next Game Reveal

There are quite a few anticipated games in the works, but there are also some anticipated announcements from fan-favorite studios. Naughty Dog is one studio that has quite a massive following, but just what the studio is up to now is unknown. Their last release was The Last of Us Part 2, and now speculation is that we might be getting a third installment. However, whatever Neil Druckmann has cooked up will remain a mystery until Sony is ready.

Neil Druckmann is the studio head for Naughty Dog and has worked on delivering some heavy-hitting franchises, such as Uncharted and The Last of Us. However, we don’t know what he’s currently going through. Outside of aiding in the HBO series The Last of Us, the dev has reportedly worked on a game project since 2020. This news comes from a podcast panel featuring BioShock’s Ken Levine. Unfortunately, that podcast panel video has since been removed, leaving us just reports of what was said.

According to the reports online, Neil Druckmann noted that Sony has given him full control over the next video game project he’s working on. While it’s been in development for several years now, it’s actually not up to Naughty Dog when this game is revealed. Instead, he has no say on that matter, and it’s completely up to Sony. So, whatever Druckmann has in the works, he is not at liberty to talk about the project.

Of course, speculation can run rampant now. It could be that we’re getting a new IP or another installment to a beloved franchise. One of the more popular speculations right now is that this might be The Last of Us Part 3. We knew that Neil had an idea of where the story could go, and with the HBO series taking off, it might prompt Naughty Dog to capitalize on this moment and deliver another chapter.