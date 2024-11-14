Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Neil Druckmann Reportedly Has Zero Control Over His Next Game Reveal

by

Could this be The Last of Us Part 3?

There are quite a few anticipated games in the works, but there are also some anticipated announcements from fan-favorite studios. Naughty Dog is one studio that has quite a massive following, but just what the studio is up to now is unknown. Their last release was The Last of Us Part 2, and now speculation is that we might be getting a third installment. However, whatever Neil Druckmann has cooked up will remain a mystery until Sony is ready.

Neil Druckmann is the studio head for Naughty Dog and has worked on delivering some heavy-hitting franchises, such as Uncharted and The Last of Us. However, we don’t know what he’s currently going through. Outside of aiding in the HBO series The Last of Us, the dev has reportedly worked on a game project since 2020. This news comes from a podcast panel featuring BioShock’s Ken Levine. Unfortunately, that podcast panel video has since been removed, leaving us just reports of what was said.

According to the reports online, Neil Druckmann noted that Sony has given him full control over the next video game project he’s working on. While it’s been in development for several years now, it’s actually not up to Naughty Dog when this game is revealed. Instead, he has no say on that matter, and it’s completely up to Sony. So, whatever Druckmann has in the works, he is not at liberty to talk about the project.

Of course, speculation can run rampant now. It could be that we’re getting a new IP or another installment to a beloved franchise. One of the more popular speculations right now is that this might be The Last of Us Part 3. We knew that Neil had an idea of where the story could go, and with the HBO series taking off, it might prompt Naughty Dog to capitalize on this moment and deliver another chapter.

Recent Videos

10 Things Video Game Remakes Should NEVER FORGET

10 Things Video Game Remakes Should NEVER FORGET
10 REALISTIC But TERRIBLE Video Games

10 REALISTIC But TERRIBLE Video Games
PS5 Pro - Before You Buy

PS5 Pro - Before You Buy
10 Elder Scrolls 6 BIGGEST CHANGES That May Have Leaked

10 Elder Scrolls 6 BIGGEST CHANGES That May Have Leaked
10 Upcoming AA Games That EXCITE US

10 Upcoming AA Games That EXCITE US
10 Most Annoying Protagonists That Tested Our Patience

10 Most Annoying Protagonists That Tested Our Patience
CRAZIEST GAME WE'VE SEEN IN YEARS, GTA 6 RELEASE DATE RECONFIRMED & MORE

CRAZIEST GAME WE'VE SEEN IN YEARS, GTA 6 RELEASE DATE RECONFIRMED & MORE
Top 25 NEW Single Player Games of 2024

Top 25 NEW Single Player Games of 2024
10 Games That Secretly Want You To BREAK THE GAME

10 Games That Secretly Want You To BREAK THE GAME
Category: Tag: , , ,

We’re an ad-free site, and we'd love your support! Consider subscribing to our Gameranx YouTube channel.

Subscribe