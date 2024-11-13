The Last of Us Season 2 Gets A Release Window Update

For years, we saw several attempts in the film and television medium to adapt storylines from popular video game titles. They often fell flat on their face. It failed to capture what made these games so cherished in the first place. However, that’s suddenly started to change, and a big show that most will point towards for being faithful to the games is The Last of Us.

HBO struck gold with this TV show adaptation. Since then, several adaptations have done well. But still, there is a ton of hype built up around what the next season will bring for The Last of Us. Fortunately, we now have a more narrow release window to look at. Thanks to a report from Insider Gaming, we’re finding out that HBO has reported a new launch window for Spring 2025.

It might take some time before we get that next season, but at the very least, we know when to pinpoint its season two debut. Of course, if you’re keen on knowing what the storyline will feature, you do still have enough time to play through The Last of Us Part II. However, we already knew a long time ago that this second season won’t feature all of the storyline from the second game.

The Last of Us Part II was a behemoth of a game to get through, and it won’t be quickly crammed into a single season. So we should see an additional season get greenlit. That’s unless this second season just bombs, and viewers quickly find themselves not tuning into the show.

Likewise, the second season will likely expand the game narrative. If it’s anything like the first season, this should make for quite an exciting series to watch. But for now, all we can do is wait for spring to arrive next year.