Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza Gets New Battle Trailer and Combat Details!

When it comes to a certain SEGA series about the Yakuza, you know what you’re getting regarding combat more times than not. You are either going free-flow in the combat with various styles to unleash on your rivals, or you are doing turn-based RPG-style combat because you’re playing one of Ichiban’s spinoffs. Either way, the combat can be really addicting and fun, which is why Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is attempting to do the same thing, just with a pirate-themed twist. Goro Majima is back, and he’ll need all the skills he can get to drop the scallywags who get in his way.

As you’ll see in the trailer below, there are plenty of ways for Goro to unleash his particular brand of justice on people. The classic “Mad Dog” style is back, however, in this title, he’ll also have the “Sea Dog” style. This one is focused more on his new pirate ways, and that means using things like cutlasses and other pirate gear to his advantage to cut down enemies.

As Gematsu detailed, SEGA released some additional details outside the trailer to highlight all the ways that Majima can let loose his fury. For example, he’ll get access to a cutlass boomerang!

“Cutlass boomerang enables Majima to throw his cutlasses and damage enemies at a distance. His pistol can also be charged to deal extra damage. Lastly, he can latch on to enemies using his chain hook and zip towards them.”

But wait! There’s more! Apparently, Goro will get some “Cursed Instruments,” and these babies will let him do even wilder attacks that make his other abilities seem tame!

“Playing Majima’s cursed violin summons man-eating sharks to the battlefield! These beasts will emerge from the ground, dealing heavy damage to enemies within range of their jaws. Furthermore, the more enemies there are, the greater the number of sharks that will appear!”

You’ll be able to use three other instruments to summon a monkey god, powerful winds, and a massive jellyfish! So, yeah, that’s a thing!

As we all know, though, Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii isn’t just about melee battles; it’s about ship battles! The massive fights you’ll have against other pirate ships and their crews will come in many forms. There are “cannon battles,” where you’ll attempt to damage the enemy vessel. Then, you’ll go and do “deck battles” to try and take the vessel for yourself!

Are you ready to master these forms of pirate combat?