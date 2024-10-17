Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza Gets Naval Combat Trailer

Regardless of what you thought of the Xbox Partner Preview that just went down, there were at least a few things that fans could be happy with, even if it was for titles that are clearly multiplatform. To that end, Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza was one of the highlights of the event by far, as it dove deeper into what is going on with Goro Majima and how he becomes a pirate in the first place. As we find out in the new trailer, he gets a bit of memory loss, finds himself aboard a ship, and accidentally becomes captain! Yeah, that sounds about right for this franchise.

With a ship and crew under his command, he soon finds out that he’s not in some weird “cosplay event,” but a bunch of mafia and yakuza types have come together in a place called Madlantis, and they all serve under one queen, who “rules with an iron fist.” Your job is to have fun, make lots of money, and have plenty of naval battles!

Now, unlike a certain game from Ubisoft, these naval battles actually look fun! You’ll not only have high-octane action to do as you attempt to ram ships and fire upon them, but you can board them, too!

Plus, when you’re in Madlantis, you’ll have plenty of things to do as you attempt to get more money for yourself, such as in the “Pirate Coliseum.” Also, eagle-eyed fans will note that AEW wrestler Samoa Joe is in the game, and he’s been revealed to be Raymond Law, “The Pirate King.” That will be an interesting dynamic to deal with when the time comes.

Another thing that the trailer makes clear is that Goro is having the time of his life, even if he’s not exactly one with his memories. He’s loving being a pirate, and that’s enough for him. That’ll likely be enough for players, too, as they’ll be able to customize their ships so that they can transform them into whatever they desire. Just remember that it needs to be battle ready, okay?

Oh, and one other key thing that the Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza trailer revealed is that the game is coming out sooner than expected! Sega has moved the game’s release date up a whole week. Thus, you can now get the game on February 21st.

So, if you’re ready to set sail with a yakuza and see where the winds take you, you won’t have to wait much longer.