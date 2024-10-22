Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza Gets Huge Info Dump

Sometimes, you can tell that a video game will be fun just by looking at the trailers and seeing all that will happen within it. When Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii was revealed, franchise fans knew that the team had once again struck gold, pun intended, and wanted to see just how far they would push it. The fact that Goro Majima is finally getting the spotlight as a protagonist definitely helps things, as do the massive naval battles that players are eager to be a part of. However, today, SEGA released a big info dump that dropped on places like Gematsu, further chronicling the events that are about to transpire.

For example, here is a brief synopsis of the game:

“Half a year after fighting alongside Kiryu in the Millenium Tower, Goro Majima, amidst the debris of a shipwreck, washes up on an island beach. A young islander, Noah, saves his life, but Majima awakens with no memories—not even able to remember his own name. The only hints about his past are the tattoo on his back and the dagger by his side.”

To repay Noah, Majima soon takes on a group of pirates, steals their ship, and then goes around with Noah to both “see the world” while also regaining his memories. Yeah, that sounds like a Yakuza adventure!

As we know from the last trailer, the “pirates” that Majima meets and will soon command hail from a place called Madlantis, this is a refuge for mafia and Yakuza types, and they’re all on the hunt for a mythical treasure! That’s more than enough motivation for Goro to stick around and see if he can find it for himself.

But it’s not all about Goro. Oh no, it’s not. We also have his crew on the pirate vessel. For example, there’s Noah, who saved Goro’s life, and Noah’s father, Jason, who hasn’t had the best life as of late. There’s also Masaru, who serves as both a cook and a bodyguard!

We’ll also meet characters like Mortimer, who is the champion of the Pirate Coliseum within Madlantis and seems to have a connection with some of Goro’s crew…

Of course, there are Michele and Raymond Law, who are the “Queen and King” of Madlantis. The former oversees Madlantis’s overall rule, while Raymond, played by AEW wrestler Samoa Joe, oversees the coliseum and helps ensure its profitability.

Outside of that, you’ll meet numerous other characters, places to go to and combat you’ll engage in. So, check out the full info dump before Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii arrives in February!