Grand Theft Auto V Mount Chiliad Mystery Was Reportedly Just To Mess With People

Rockstar Games has some truly massive worlds crafted up. It’s filled with NPCs and locations to explore. Thinking back to its past two significant releases, Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, plenty of Easter Eggs are stuffed within each. In terms of Grand Theft Auto V, there is a mystery with players scratching their heads for over a decade. It turns out there was no mystery to solve.

Thanks to a report from Gamerant, we’re finding out today that Ben Hinchliffe spilled the beans on the big mystery. I’m sure you already know which one I’m referring to, but if you need a refresher, this is all about the Mount Chiliad mystery. In Grand Theft Auto V, the highest point on the map is this mountain, and players quickly took notice of a drawing within it that featured what looked to be based on aliens.

It had players striving to solve the mystery where years passed, and nothing was cracked. Normally, some players would just give up or assume it doesn’t mean anything. However, Rockstar Games does craft up some complex mysteries and secrets for players to solve. Sometimes, it takes a while before you finally get the full picture, but don’t count on that for this one.

According to the report, Ben Hinchliffe noted that this was all for nothing. Sometimes, developers just put in Easter Eggs to mess with the players’ minds. That’s going to be a real bummer for some fans who were hopeful to learn a little more about what this drawing correlates to. Of course, it could also boil down to some scrapped DLC plans for the game, tying things back to Mount Chiliad.

At any rate, Ben Hinchliffe has been getting quite a bit of attention lately. For those unaware, Ben is a former developer at Rockstar Games who recently conducted an interview. During the interview, the topic of GTA 6 came up, such as what he’s most excited about for the game since he left the studio and what exactly Rockstar Games is up to right now regarding the project.