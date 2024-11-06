Grand Theft Auto VI Team Are Likely Heavily Focused On Bugs According To Former Dev

Some heavy hitters are already lined up to be released next year. I’m sure you have a list of games that you’re actively keeping tabs on. As we approach 2025, it’s clear that the biggest launch for that year will be Grand Theft Auto VI. Rockstar Games is striving to deliver this behemoth within the upcoming calendar year. However, while we’re still waiting on its specific release date, a former developer is alerting fans of what might be happening at the studio.

Thanks to a report from GamesRadar, we’re learning more about Ben Hinchliffe interview on GTAVIoclock. Ben was a developer at Rockstar Games for over a decade, working on several iconic titles. Likewise, before he left, he had worked at Grand Theft Auto VI. When asked what a studio would be doing right now with the project, the developer offered some insight as to what studios typically do at this stage of game development.

Without going into detail and frankly not directly knowing what is happening within the studio, Ben noted that developers typically clear out bugs, which I’m sure there are quite a few of with a game like Grand Theft Auto VI. It’s also a difficult job as quite a few possibilities could come up in a mission. Rather than a player directly following the instructions, you’ll have to account for what they might do.

While it’s bound to have plenty of bugs to clear out, I’m sure players will discover even more after its release. So, we’ll have to wait and see just how well the game is optimized when it launches into the marketplace.

Of course, Ben also spoke about what he’s personally excited to see from this game. While he is already aware of some of the new content and storyline, Ben would like to see how the game evolved since the build he last played while working directly at Rockstar Games.