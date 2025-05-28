Doom: The Dark Ages – How To Find All Secrets | Chapter 14 Guide

What might be the longest chapter in Doom: The Dark Ages has some of the trickiest secrets.

Going from one of the shortest chapters in Doom: The Dark Ages, we now enter one of the longest — a trek across a giant underwater spire where a forbidden being is held. To reach the unknowable dimension where Thira has been taken, the Doom Slayer must travel through a complicated environment with some of the trickiest secrets so far. If you’re lost and need help 100%-ing this stage, we’ve got all the information you need in the full guide below.

Challenges | Chapter 14

Heart Harvester: Kill all leader demons.

Leader Demons are powerful enemies that spawn in specific locations on the map. There are only two Leader Demons on this map and each one carries Demonic Essence. Learn where and when you’ll find Demonic Essence in the full guide below.

Master Blaster: Damage demons with 250 Auto Turret rounds.

Use your new Auto Turret Shield Rune to deal damage to enemies. Simply parry to activate when the power has recharged — that’s literally all you need to do. If you have the Auto Turret equipped, you should land enough hits to complete this challenge. Unlocking any of the upgrades at the Sentinel Shrine will also make this easier.

Expert Stalker: Chase and destroy 2 Hell Fighter Ships.

Hell Fighter Ships spawn whenever you enter one of the tunnel-like paths leading to your objectives on this map. When you reach one of the glowing entrances, a Hell Fighter will appear — and more often appear after re-boarding your dragon after completing one of the three objectives. You’ll have more than two chances to spot and shoot down a Hell Fighter.

All Collectibles & Secrets Locations | Chapter 14

Secret #1 (Gold x50): In the starting area, go to the left side of the map. There’s a small dungeon here — drop down off the higher ledge behind the closed gate to find a Supercharge pick-up. There’s a large gold chest in this alcove. Go here BEFORE riding the dragon.

Secret #2 (Wraithstone): After acquiring the Dragon mount at the start of the level, fly directly up and look in the distance for a mountain with a sharp peak on the waterfall ridge, above the giant pit. Fly toward the hill and destroy the Titan guarded it to reveal a secret landing site. Defeat the enemy ambush at this location to acquire the Wraithstone upgrade. This one is very easy to miss.

Secret #3 (Gold): Another optional Secret Landing Zone is located at the very bottom of the map. Fly down the center of the giant pit — you’ll find the bottom landing site. On the outer wall of this area, there’s a giant opening with a path leading deep inside. Follow this path to reach a landing zone with lots of gold. Enter the portal to unlock a secret.

Collectible #1 (Skin + Wraithstone): Entering the portal, fight to the end of the wrecked ship. After clearing out the demons, you’ll reach an exit portal with a nearby Weapon Skin and Wraithstone.

Ruby: Beginning the objectives from the top and moving down, start from the highest objective landing site. You’ll reach a large field with a circular structure ahead with spiral staircases leading to the main arena. Enter to be ambushed by an Agaddon Hunter. Defeat this difficult encounter to unlock the Ruby.

Secret #4 (Life Sigil + Gold x13): At the large structure where the first Point-of-No-Return is located, look under the steps for a small area with a Life Sigil and some gold. It’s very visible from the field, just take the stairs on the right side down.

Secret #5 + Collectible #2 (Toy): Moving to the middle objective, this leads to a water-logged sunken ship. On the first half of the ship area, go to the upper-left side and look for a breakable wall with a blue marker. Smash through to find a secret and a collectible toy.

Gold x8: At the start of the sunken ship area, go left to find a lower ledge near a large gold pick-up on the map. On the left, directly left as you reach the ship, look up for a slime-dripping statue. Throw your shield at it to Shield Jump onto the hidden ledge.

Secret #6 (Gold x50): On the right side of the same ship area, there’s a tricky-to-reach chest visible on your map. To get it, go to the deck (right side) as you enter and turn around to spot explosive barrels on the other side of the wooden walls. Shoot the explosives to unlock a path below and grab the gold.

Secret #7 (Gold x5 + Ruby): At the back of the sunken ship, find the big button that only activates when Doom Slayer is standing on it. To permanently activate it (and the jump pad directly below) climb to the top deck and use Shield Throw to drop the hanging crate onto the bottom. Once the button is activated, drop down to the jump pad to reach the gold and Ruby on the high catwalks you couldn’t reach until now.

Secret #8 (Gold x16 + Life Sigil): An easy-to-miss gold is found after exiting the first wrecked ship. Leaving, the Doom Slayer will fall and smash into a group of fodder enemies. Turn around to find another ledge you can drop off — it leads to an arena with a Komodo Champion and these extra rewards.

Demonic Essence: The first demon leader is located in the middle objective area, after leaving the suspended wrecked ship. Down below, you’ll reach a large field with a Cyberdemon leader. Wipe out the guards and rip its heart out to earn +10 maximum health.

Collectible #3 (Codex + Gold x5): In the final battle area of the middle objective, the same area with the Cyberdemon Leader, look on the left side. There’s a ledge that drops down to a small gold collection and an easy-to-miss codex.

Secret #9 (Ruby + Gold x8): Next, go down to the bottom level of the Spire map to the lowest objective marker. Land in the area where you’ll acquire the Heaven Splitter Rune Shield upgrade. After that, go to the right side to find a small building that’s locked. Go past it to the area marked on the map here and swim underwater — the path leads back to the small room. Don’t miss the gold in this cave!

Secret #10 (Life Sigil + Gold x12): On the right side of the bottom objective area, there’s a Sentinel Shrine up some stairs — check the map for the raised area while progressing toward the Stasis Emitter. Just approaching the Sentinel Shrine unlocks the secret. The gold leads to the Life Sigil.

Secret #11 + Collectible #4 (Toy): In the area where you’ll acquire the BFC superweapon, you’ll need to use a launchpad in a tower to reach the top. At the top, look down off the side for a large ledge below with this collectible. Sprint-jump off the side to get it.

Demonic Essence: Increase maximum Launcher ammo by defeating the Leader Demon right before acquiring the BFC. There’s an interior arena you’ll need to clear with a Leader Revenant — kill it and Glory Kill to earn the second Demonic Essence and complete the challenge.

Collectible #5 (Codex): At the very end of the level, you’ll climb a tower to “free the Old One” — before activating the final objective, you’ll drop down onto a walkway. The Codex page is straight ahead, before the final objective.