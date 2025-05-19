Doom: The Dark Ages – Where To Find The Nerathul Wraithstones

The Spire of Nerathul is one of the trickiest chapters to 100% so far. In this nonlinear level, you’ll mount a dragon and target giant tentacles to unleash an Old God. But there’s something much more important here — missing Wraithstones. You can very easily complete this level and still miss one or both Wraithstones, so if you’re lost and need extra help with just these two difficult collectibles, we’ve got a guide pointing out how to find each one individually.

For more help with 100%-ing every level, check out our full guides covering every secret, collectible and challenge in every chapter of Doom: The Dark Ages.

Chapter 14 | Secret Landing Zone #1

Both Wraithstones are located at Secret Landing Zones. By travelling to the secret landing zone and completing the combat challenge, you’ll earn a Wraithstone at the end. Wraithstone are powerful upgrade items used exclusively to fully upgrade weapons to their top tier. You’ll need one Wraithstone for each weapon.

How To Reach The Secret Landing Zone: After acquiring your mount early in the chapter, fly directly up and look for the large mountain spire above the sunken area of the ocean. Fly toward the hill to spot a Titan — destroy it to reveal a Secret Landing Zone.

The Wraithstone is directly ahead after landing. Defeat the enemy ambush — you’ll need to take down Cacodemon Hybrids and Cyberdemons — and the Wraithstone statue forcefield will disappear. If you know where to find this one, it’s easy. But it’s in a location you might not even think to check and won’t appear on your map. The secret landing zone is slightly easier to find even if it is located down a long optional path.

Chapter 14 | Secret Landing Zone #2

The second Secret Landing Zone can also be found right after boarding your dragon mount.

Secret Landing Zone Location: Fly directly down to the bottom level of the spire map. You’ll find the bottom-level tentacle landing zone but ignore it for now. At this point, swivel around to find a giant cave entrance — follow the winding cave passage to reach a ruin with a Secret Landing Zone.

Like the previous landing zone, this is an optional combat encounter. At the start, you’ll find piles of gold and a portal. Collect all the gold and enter the portal to reach a sunken ship — fight though the ship and reach the end to collect a Wraithstone and Weapon Skin collectible at the end of the path.

And that’s it! These are two of the trickiest secret areas to find in the game so far, so we dedicated a separate article just for these lost upgrade items. Wraithstones are some of the most valuable items in the game — they’re the only way to fully upgrade weapons — and getting two more this early can make future levels so much easier to deal with.